Hyundai Sales July 2026 – Domestic Up 23%, Highest Ever Total Sales 75k+

Hyundai Motor India has reported its best-ever monthly sales performance, with total dispatches crossing the 75,000-unit mark for the first time. Strong domestic demand, record July sales and the highest export volumes in more than eight years helped the company begin FY27’s second quarter on a high note. In July 2026, Hyundai sold 75,360 vehicles (domestic + exports), registering 25.45% YoY growth over 60,073 units sold in July 2025.

Hyundai Sales July 2026 – Domestic Sales Cross 54k Units

Hyundai dispatched 54,210 vehicles in the domestic market during July 2026, compared to 43,973 units in the corresponding month last year. This translated to an increase of 10,237 units or 23.28% YoY, making it Hyundai’s highest-ever domestic sales for the month of July.

Compared to June 2026, when Hyundai sold 39,635 units, July volumes jumped by 14,575 units, reflecting a healthy 36.77% month-on-month growth. June 2026 sales were affected due to production constraint caused by a fire at one of their vendors. With record performance in July, production is back to normal. The company also confirmed that Creta recorded its highest monthly sales of CY2026, with 18,088 units sold during July. Hyundai’s premium hatchback i20 also posted its best monthly performance this year, registering 6,738 units.

Exports Register Highest Volumes In Over 100 Months

Exports continued to be a major growth driver for Hyundai India. The company shipped 21,150 vehicles overseas during July 2026, compared to 16,100 units in July last year. This represents an increase of 5,050 units or 31.37% YoY. More importantly, Hyundai stated that this was its highest monthly export performance in more than 100 months, highlighting the growing importance of India as a global manufacturing and export hub for the Korean automaker.

Highest Monthly Sales Since Inception

Commenting on the results, Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said the company had started the new quarter on a strong note, with record total sales reflecting growing customer trust in the Hyundai brand. He also highlighted that exports crossing 21,000 units reinforce Hyundai’s ‘Make in India, Made for the World’ strategy, with India continuing to play an increasingly important role in supplying vehicles to international markets.

Multiple New Launches Planned This Financial Year

Hyundai’s strong sales performance comes ahead of one of its busiest product offensives in recent years. The company is preparing to launch a new Bayon-based midsize SUV in India later this financial year. Expected to rival Maruti Victoris and other midsize SUVs, the new model is likely to be offered with petrol, diesel and factory-fitted underbody CNG powertrain options, making it one of the few SUVs in the segment to offer all three fuel choices.

Hyundai is also working on an all-new sub-4 metre electric SUV, which will compete against Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV (expected) and other compact electric SUVs. The model is expected to broaden Hyundai’s EV portfolio below Creta Electric.

Another major launch planned for FY27 is the next-generation Creta, which is expected to bring significant updates in design, technology and powertrain options. Together, these three launches are expected to strengthen Hyundai’s position across high-volume ICE and EV segments. With record July sales, export momentum at its strongest in years and a packed launch pipeline, Hyundai appears well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory through the remainder of FY27.