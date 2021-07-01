Hyundai Sales June 2021 Records 90% Growth – Creta, Venue, i20, NIOS

Hyundai reports cumulative sales Of 54,474 units in June 2021 – recording a growth of over 100%

As the auto industry continues to limp towards normalcy, it does so against great odds. And despite some pick up in sales which can be attributed to phased opportunities of sales, and deliveries owing to pent-up demand, the industry continues to look on with great caution.

Production at plants had in recent months been reduced, and these numbers are expected to improve in July 2021. This could help get started on the right foot against the quarter just ended on a tight footing.

Considering both June of 2020 and 2021 have proven to be filled with uncertainties, a sales comparison means little. Hyundai India reports domestic sales of 40,496 units for June 2021, up fro 21,320 units YoY at 90 percent growth. Volume growth stood at over 19k units. Growth in exports is reported in 3 digits at volume growth of 8,4,78 units. Best sellers include Creta, i20, NIOS, Venue and even the new Alcazar.

Muted domestic sales and export growth

Exports rose to just under 14k units, up fro 5.5k units. Total sales grew to 54,474 units, up from 26,820 units. Total volume growth stood at 27,654 units. MoM sales growth is reported at about 62 percent at volume growth of 15.5k units. Domestic sales in May 2021 is reported at 25k units.

Despite conditions faced in the past 15 months, Hyundai India has quite a few feathers to add to its cap. It continues its focus on the domestic market, and has been continually improving its UV market share, which is also a long term plan of the company. To further it’s UV market reach, the company last month launched Alcazar.

10 million cars production milestone

In making the vehicle even more significant, this week Hyundai announced having reached the 10 million cars production milestone in the fastest time. The 10th million car to be rolled out at its plant in South India was a unit of Alcazar. And that’s not all. HMIL has also been testing a micro UV.

This continuity to expand it’s segment presence across all definitions of UVs will work i the auto manufacturer’s favour. Small cars in India tend to do well considering segment dominance when it comes to industry wide sales. HMIL says the newly launched Alcazar has been receiving tremendous customer response

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, Hyundai is committed to deliver innovative and world class quality products and services meeting and exceeding customers aspirations.”