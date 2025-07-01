Hyundai Sales June 2025 at 44k – 1.8 Lakh in Q1 FY26

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported total monthly sales of 60,924 units in June 2025, comprising 44,024 units in the domestic market and 16,900 units exported. This marked a 5.99% decline over June 2024’s overall tally of 64,803 units, largely attributed to weak domestic sentiments, which saw a 12.13% contraction.

Hyundai Sales June 2025 and Q1 FY 2026

However, exports showed strength, rising by nearly 15% year-on-year for June 2025. SUVs remained a bright spot, contributing 67.6% of Hyundai’s total domestic sales in June 2025, showcasing the continued popularity of Hyundai’s SUV portfolio in India.

In quarterly terms, Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025) sales stood at 1,80,399 units, down 6.07% compared to 1,92,055 units in Q1 FY25. Domestic sales in Q1 were 1,32,259 units, reflecting an 11.51% drop over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, exports grew impressively by 13% year-on-year in Q1 FY26 to 48,140 units, up from 42,600 units in Q1 FY25. This pushed the contribution of exports to total sales up to 26.7%, compared to 22.2% last year.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “Underscoring the global appeal of Hyundai vehicles, we recorded a 13% year-on-year growth in export volumes for Q1 FY2026, with 48,140 units shipped compared to 42,600 units in the same period last year. This has elevated the share of exports to 26.7% of total sales in Q1 FY2026, up from 22.2% in Q1 FY2025. In the domestic market, the geopolitical situation continued to affect the market sentiment with domestic sales registering 44,024 units in June 2025.

As we come closer to the beginning of production at the Talegaon plant, we remain cautiously optimistic about a gradual recovery of demand, supported by reduction in repo rates and improving liquidity on account of cut in CRR. We are closely watching the global geopolitical scenario and are committed to delivering value and innovation to our customers across both domestic and export markets.”