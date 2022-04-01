Hyundai Sales March 2022 – Venue, Creta, i10 NIOS, i20, Verna

Hyundai noted a de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports in the past month

Sales of PVs declined in March 2022 with leading automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India reporting a YoY de-growth. Like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai too was significantly impacted by shortage in supply of semiconductors.

Hyundai India sales in the past month stood at 55,287 units, down 14.44 percent over 64,621 units or 9,334 units over sales in March 2021. De-growth was seen both in terms of domestic sales and exports.

Hyundai India Sales Mar 2022

Domestic sales were at 44,600 units in the past month, down 15.21 percent over 52,600 units sold in March 2021 while exports dipped 11.10 percent to 10,687 units or 1,334 units down from 12,021 units sold in March 2021. It was, however, a 1.25 percent MoM growth over 44,050 units sold in February 2022.

Taking into account sales through the calendar year of Q1 2021, sales stood at 1,56,205 units relating to a de-growth of 23,533 units or 15.07 percent over 1,32,672 units sold in the same period of 2022. In Q4 of calendar year 2021, Hyundai India sales stood at 1,06,334 units.

Hyundai India Sales FY 2021-22

Domestic sales which had stood at 4,71,535 units in FY 2020-21 increased 2.1 percent to 4,81,500 units in the FY 2021-22 period. Exports on the other hand increased 23.9 percent to 1,29,260 units in FY 2021-22 over 1,04,342 units shipped in FY 2020-21. This took cumulative sales to 5,10,760 units, up 6.1 percent over 5,75,877 units sold in FY 2020-21.

Upcoming Cars From Hyundai

Hyundai India plans to boost sales with 7 new cars being planned for launch by 2024. Later this year, they plan to launch facelifts of Creta as well as Venue. Also planned for launch is the new gen Tucson.

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson SUV has been spied on test and set to take on the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass and VW Tiguan in India. The Tucson is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh-35 lakh and it will come to India via the CKD route. New Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover along with Kona EV facelift – are also planned for launch in India.

Hyundai has just launched the 3 row version of the Creta called ‘Grand Creta’ in South Africa. It is similar to the Alcazar sold in India and gets power via either a 2.0 liter petrol or 1.5 liter diesel engine. Transmission option includes 6 speed manual gearbox as standard, while buyers can also opt for a 6 speed torque-converter automatic. Grand Creta is presented in two trim levels– Executive and Elite.