Hyundai Sales Nov 2022 – Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai India reports growth for domestic wholesales and exports in November 2022; total sales growth at over a third

For November 2022, Hyundai India reported sales growth in the domestic market, and exports. HMIL reported cumulative sales of 64, 004 units in November 2022 up from 46,910 units YoY.

Growth was reported at 36.4 percent, and volume growth at 17k units. Of this, domestic market wholesales accounted for the bulk of total volume at 75 percent.

Hyundai domestic sales in November 2022

Domestic sales were up at 48k units from 37k units. Sales growth was up at 30 percent, and volume gain stood at 11k units. Exports were up at 16k units from just below 10k units. Last month, exports accounted for a quarter of HMIL’s total sales volume. Volume gain stood at 6k units at 61.5 percent growth.

As 2022 comes to a close, Hyundai India has been firm in its market share. MoM sales were stable. Sales reported in October 2022 were the same as reported in November.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “This year we have seen a sustained recovery and growth in demand for our most loved Hyundai cars. On the back of a strong festive season, we have achieved a high double digit growth in domestic sales in the last couple of months when compared to the same period last year.

With the launch of three new blockbuster SUVs in 2022 and strong demand for stellar models like CRETA, VENUE, GRAND i10 NIOS, VERNA and AURA, we are well poised to achieve the highest ever domestic sales in 2022 since our inception in India. We would like to thank our customers for their continuous love and trust in Brand Hyundai.”

Hyundai Ioniq 5 bookings

On the product front, Hyundai Ioniq 5 bookings are to start later in December 2022. The manufacturer is also likely to bring a Creta CNG option into the mix.

And considering a facelift of the popular i20 has now been seen overseas, it’s something that can be expected sooner or later. Where car sales is considered, Hyundai has for most months in 2022 reports wholesales just shy of 50k units. This robust sales trend gives Hyundai a healthy gap over the middle order.