Hyundai Sales November 2024 – 68.8% SUV, 14.4% CNG Contribution

Soon, Hyundai is launching Creta EV in India, making it company’s maiden mainstream electric offering for the Asian subcontinent

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, closed their sales account for the month of November 2024 with a slight decline in numbers. That is because festive season is over and things have been going back to normal. The decline in sales was not very profound, to affect company’s reputation as one of the leading brands in India.

Hyundai Sales November 2024

From hatchback (Grand i10 NIOS) to premium global crossovers (Ioniq 5), Hyundai Motor India Ltd has a wide portfolio. The company’s best-seller continues to be Creta C-Segment SUV, which has emerged as hard to beat in its segment. With the help of Creta and other models, Hyundai has pushed its presence in rural areas too.

Numbers indicate that Hyundai achieved highest-ever monthly rural contribution of 22.1% in the month of November 2024. In the domestic market, HMIL (Hyundai Motor India Ltd) sold a total of 48,246 units. Notably, SUV contribution in domestic sales accounted for as much as 68.8% last month.

With the launch of the new Hy-CNG Duo, Hyundai has been very competitive in the CNG realm too. Results are pouring in with 14.4% of domestic sales accounted by CNG vehicles. Which is great start to rival market leaders in CNG vehicles, like Maruti Suzuki.

In November 2024, Hyundai sold a total of 61,252 units with a 6.9% YoY decline in sales when compared to 65,801 units sold last year. YTD (Jan 2024 – Nov 2024), Hyundai sold Hyundai sold a total of 7,09,041 units with a 0.04% drop in sales. Domestic sales was at 48,246 units and exports accounted for 13,006 units.

In both domestic and exports, HMIL witnessed a YoY decline of 2.4% and 20.5% respectively. YTD numbers were slightly positive in domestic sales as there was a 0.7% YoY growth, while YTD exports took a hit and dropped by 2.8% YoY. Hyundai is set to launch its maiden mainstream electric car in India in the form of Creta EV in January 2024, pushing boundaries further.

Statement from Hyundai Motor India Ltd

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “HMIL’s push towards fortifying SUV supremacy continued in November with SUVs contributing 68.8% of our total Domestic sales.

We also bolstered HMIL’s presence in the hinterland of India, by achieving highest ever monthly rural contribution of 22.1% in November. Our innovative Hy-CNG technology continues to strengthen HMIL’s CNG sales, with a 14.4% contribution in November 2024.”