Hyundai Sales October 2022 – Creta, i20, Venue, i10

When compared to 49,700 units sold in September 2022, Hyundai sales October 2022 witnessed a decline of 3.42% MoM

Mostly seen in the second spot in 4W PV sales, Hyundai has a wide diversity of vehicles ranging from hatchbacks like i10 and i20 to compact and sub-compact SUVs like Creta and Venue. Known for its premium appeal, Hyundai has made a mark in Indian automotive segment.

Taking its premium appeal forward, Hyundai recently launched Tucson SUV in India which has been very well received. Hyundai is relentlessly pushing itself to launch new vehicles and update existing vehicles to meet market trends.

Upcoming cars by Hyundai include recently spotted i20 facelift, new Verna, Creta facelift, and Kona EV facelift which was spotted testing in the old continent. In India, Hyundai is likely to expand its portfolio with the launch of Stargazer too, as MPVs are gaining traction by the day.

Hyundai sales October 2022

Hyundai India Oct 2022 sales stood at 48,001 units. This is commendable when we take into account its performance last year. With 37,021 units, Hyundai’s October 2021 sales weren’t very inspiring owing to a post-Covid-19 environment and all its associated niggles that took a toll on the auto industry. YoY gain stood at a solid 29.66% YoY, while volume gain stood at an impressive 10,980 units YoY.

Commenting on the October 2022 sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With the ever-improving semi-conductor situation, we were able to meet the demand of our beloved customers and deliver their favourite Hyundai cars during the festive season in October.

Our new models like TUCSON continue to receive an overwhelming customer response with excellent booking numbers creating a blue ocean of premium SUVs for the Indian market. We are set to register record domestic sales volume in CY 2022 with our proven range of super performer SUV brands and will continue to strive towards enhancing customer experience for a happy life.”

Hyundai India – MoM Sales

Compared to 49,700 units sold in September 2022, Hyundai has lost 3.42% sales MoM. Loss in volumes accounted for 1,699 units MoM. Sales received a massive boost amidst the festive season. Post that, sales saw a decline MoM.

Total domestic sales stood at 48,001 units, up from 37,021 units sold last year and with a volume gain of 10,980 units, Hyundai registered a good 29.66% YoY growth. Exports stood at 10,005 units which got a boost of 3,470 units over 6,535 units shipped in October 2021 registering a solid 53.10% YoY growth.

Cumulative Hyundai sales October 2022 (Domestic+Exports) stood at 58,006 units, up from 43,556 units over October 2021. Hyundai registered 33.18% YoY growth and volume gain stood at 14,450 units YoY.