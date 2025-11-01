Hyundai Sales October 2025 Saw YoY Growth Domestic, Exports

Hyundai sales were boosted by the Creta and Venue which achieved their second highest combined record

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reported sales of 69,894 units in October 2025. This included 53,792 units sold in domestic markets while 16,102 units were exported in the past month. This related to a healthy 11% YoY growth. On a MoM basis, sales however, declined when compared from 70,347 units sold in Sept 2025. This included 51,547 units sold in domestic sales and 18,800 units in terms of exports.

While the festive month brought in these improved sales, further momentum was also created by new GST 2.0 reforms which came into effect on 22nd Sept 2025. The new GST regime saw Hyundai cars become more affordable by over Rs 50,000. Top spec variants saw a price cut of more than Rs 1 lakh.

Hyundai Sales Oct 2025

Among these robust sales last month, it was the Hyundai Creta, a consistent performer in the mid-size SUV segment and Venue in the sub-4m segment, that enabled the company to record its second-highest ever combined monthly sales at 30,119 units. It helped reinforce the company’s position as the country’s top-selling SUV.

Both these models are highly favored in the company portfolio thanks to their contemporary design, extensive features along with multiple powertrain options. The new Hyundai Venue is also open for bookings and is set to launch on 4th November. This new model, with its enhanced design and premium features, is poised to drive sales to even greater heights.

Hyundai Upcoming Launches

HMIL also has extensive plans be it in terms of new launches, production augmentation and fresh investments. Last month, the company announced an investment of Rs 45,000 crore. It has plans for major product launches and improved manufacturing facilities. The company also confirmed the appointment of Mr. Tarun Garg as the next Managing Director and CEO, effective January 1, 2026.

With other automakers planning an onslaught of new vehicle launches, HMSI is also in the race ahead to augment is product lineup. With regard to upcoming models, Hyundai plans 26 new launches including 7 new nameplates. India will also see its first locally produced electric SUV by 2027 along with launch of the company’s Genesis luxury brand.

Statement by Hyundai Motor India

Commenting on HMIL’s sales performance in October 2025, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “October 2025 was a month driven by the festivals of Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali, further complimented by the positive impact of GST 2.0 reforms. This provided a significant boost to the Indian automotive industry.

At Hyundai Motor India, we witnessed robust market demand and high consumer enthusiasm leading to second highest monthly sales of our formidable SUV duo – the Hyundai CRETA and VENUE combined, with 30,119 units sold. We expect to accelerate this momentum with the upcoming launch of all-new Hyundai VENUE, which is already open for bookings.

With its refreshed design, advanced premium features and segment-leading technology and safety, we are confident that the all-new Hyundai VENUE will redefine benchmarks in the compact SUV space.”