Hyundai Sales Sep 2022 At 49.7k – Creta, Venue, i20, i10 NIOS

Hyundai India reports growth both in domestic sales and exports in September 2022; strengthens sales for the quarter

September 2022 has been a brilliant month for a number of auto manufacturers. And Hyundai India has much to celebrate. For starters, domestic sales fell just shy of 50k units. At 49.7k units sold, YoY sales growth is at 50 percent, up from 33k units. Volume gain stood at just over 16.6k units.

Exports too are in the green, up at 13.5k units, up from 12.7k units. Volume gain is shy of 800 units at 6.27 percent. Cumulative sales are up at 63,201 units, up from 45,791 units. Volume gain stood at 17,410 units at 38 percent growth.

Hyundai India Sales Q3 2022 Nears 1.5 lakh units

MoM domestic sales are up marginally from 49,510 units. Sales growth is reported at .38 percent at volume gain of 190 units. With monthly sales averaging about 50k units for each month of Q3 2022, the quarter ended well.

At 1,49,710 units sold, growth is reported at 17 percent. Sales is up from 1,27,995 units in Q3 2021. Volume gain stood at 21,715 units. In Q2 2022, HMIL wholesales were reported at 1,35,295 units. QoQ volume gain stood at 14,415 units at 10.65 percent growth.

UV segments strong, Creta bookings up by 36 percent

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With the excellent resilience shown by the Indian economy over the last few quarters, the festive season has further fueled the demand momentum. All three of our new launches Hyundai VENUE, VENUE N Line and TUCSON in the SUV space have received unprecedented customer response.

Moreover, India’s most loved SUV – CRETA continues to reign supreme in the mid SUV space with an increase of 36% in bookings for the month of September over last year. We are making all efforts to delight customers with improved deliveries during this auspicious period”.

Hyundai market growth potential

Hyundai has for long maintained a lead in the leadership, having settled for second only to Maruti Suzuki. It is also one of the few manufacturers merited with early business plans to build a robust export network.

HMIL finds itself comfortably selling about 50k units a month, and with growth potential across UV segments, these numbers could very well be higher. That is if the industry continues to experience growth and doesn’t stagnate as the festive season recedes.