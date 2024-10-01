Hyundai Sales Sep 2024 At 51,101 – Declines YoY, Grows MoM

Hyundai Motor India Limited Registers Total Sales of 64,201 Units in September 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), one of the leading automobile manufacturers in India, announced its sales performance for September 2024. The company recorded total sales of 64,201 units, which includes both domestic and export numbers. Despite a strong focus on new product launches and increasing customer interest in its SUVs, the total sales were lower compared to the same period last year.

Hyundai Sales Sep 2024 – Key Highlights

Hyundai achieved its highest-ever monthly SUV contribution, with SUVs accounting for 70% of the total sales in September 2024. The brand also recorded its highest-ever contribution of CNG-powered vehicles, which stood at 13.8% of the total sales volume.

Domestic sales for September 2024 were reported at 51,101 units, a 5.79% decrease compared to September 2023, when 54,241 units were sold. This means Hyundai has maintained its No 2 position by a narrow margin of 39 units as Mahindra has reported sales of 51,062 units for Sep 2024. Hyundai India Export figures took a sharper dip, with 13,100 units shipped in September 2024 compared to 17,400 units in the same month last year, a drop of 24.71%.

In terms of quarterly performance, HMIL saw a decline in both domestic and export segments for Q3 2024. The company sold a total of 1,91,939 units (domestic + exports) in Q3 2024, a decrease of 8.50% compared to 2,09,777 units sold in Q3 2023. Domestic sales fell by 5.75%, while exports experienced a 17.07% decline.

YTD (January-September 2024) Overview

Hyundai’s domestic sales for the period from January to September 2024 reached 4,59,411 units, registering a slight increase of 1.02% over the previous year. The export segment, however, saw a small decline of 1.44%, with 1,18,300 units shipped compared to 1,20,025 in the same period last year.

Overall, Hyundai’s total sales for YTD 2024 (domestic + exports) stood at 5,77,711 units, marking a growth of 0.51% over the 5,74,807 units sold during the same period in 2023. Hyundai continues to strengthen its SUV portfolio, driving the segment’s growth in India, while also expanding its offerings in the CNG market to cater to evolving consumer demands. Despite the drop in overall sales, the automaker remains focused on innovation and customer satisfaction to drive future growth.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “In September, we introduced the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR, which redefined the benchmark of aspirational 6/7-seater SUV. This introduction combined with strong performance from EXTER, VENUE and CRETA propelled HMIL to its highest ever monthly SUV contribution of 70% to total sales. We also witnessed increased consumer demand for CNG powered vehicles, backed by the introduction of Dual Cylinder CNG in EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS resulting in highest-ever CNG contribution of 13.8% to September sales. With the festive season kicking-in, we have introduced many new models and variants to meet customers aspirations, and our dealer touchpoints are fully geared up to delight customers with deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars in this auspicious period.”