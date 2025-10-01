Hyundai Sales Sep 2025 – Creta Hits All-Time High, Venue Sees 20-Month Peak

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported total monthly sales of 70,347 units in September 2025, registering a 10% growth over the same month last year (September 2024: 64,201 units). This includes 51,547 units in domestic sales and 18,800 units in exports.

September 2025 Sales Performance:

Domestic sales were up marginally by 1% compared to last year but surged 17% over August 2025, reflecting the strong momentum created by GST 2.0 reforms and festive season demand. Exports rose sharply by 44% year-on-year, reaching the highest monthly tally in the past 33 months.

A key highlight of the month was the Hyundai Creta, which achieved its highest-ever monthly sales of 18,861 units, reinforcing its position as the country’s top-selling SUV. The Hyundai Venue also delivered its best monthly performance in 20 months with 11,484 units. SUVs remained the growth driver, contributing 72.4% of HMIL’s domestic sales (37,313 units) – the highest SUV penetration in the company’s history.

– Domestic sales: 51,547 units vs 51,101 units in Sep 2024 (+0.87% YoY)

– Exports: 18,800 units vs 13,100 units in Sep 2024 (+43.51% YoY)

– Total: 70,347 units vs 64,201 units in Sep 2024 (+9.57% YoY)

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales also improved, with domestic volumes rising from 44,001 units in August 2025 to 51,547 units in September 2025 (+17.15%).

Q2 FY26 (Jul-Sep 2025) vs Q2 FY25 (Jul-Sep 2024):

– Domestic sales: 1,39,521 units vs 1,49,639 units (-6.76%)

– Exports: 51,400 units vs 42,300 units (+21.51%)

– Total: 1,90,921 units vs 1,91,939 units (-0.53%)

A significant highlight for the company was the record contribution of SUVs in its domestic sales. Out of the 51,547 units sold, SUVs accounted for 37,313 units, representing 72.4% of total domestic sales – the highest penetration in HMIL’s history. The Creta led the charge with its highest-ever monthly sales of 18,861 units, while the Venue clocked 11,484 units – its best monthly performance in the last 20 months.

On the exports front, HMIL shipped 18,800 units in September 2025, nearly 44% higher than September 2024 (13,100 units). This also marks the highest monthly export volume since December 2022. For the April–September 2025 period, cumulative exports grew 17% year-on-year to 99,540 units, reinforcing HMIL’s strategic role as Hyundai Motor Company’s global manufacturing hub.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & COO, HMIL, said, “We extend our gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the transformative GST 2.0 reforms, which have given wings to the aspirations of millions. With vibrant festive demand and strong customer interest, Hyundai has achieved its highest SUV penetration ever. Creta and Venue have been standout performers, while exports reached their strongest tally in nearly three years. This double-engine growth across domestic and global markets reinforces Hyundai’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and inclusive growth.”