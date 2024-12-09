Hyundai Set To Strengthen India’s Fast Charging Infra With 600 New EV Chargers

Out of these 600 planned EV chargers, 100 will be installed in Tamil Nadu state – 10 of which will, will be functional by 2024 end

Electric vehicle penetration is becoming more and more evident in the mainstream segment. This encourages car manufacturers to invest in electric mobility and offer compelling EVs to the masses. However, launching EVs is only half the story. The other half is offering a robust fast charging infrastructure.

Among India’s leading car manufacturers, HMIL (Hyundai Motor India Ltd), has recognised a need to establish a robust EV charging infra in the Asian subcontinent. The company is committing to empower Indian EV buyers by installing up to 600 electric vehicle fast chargers across the country in the next 7 years.

Hyundai India EV Chargers

Ahead of the launch of its maiden mass-market electric car, Hyundai India has announced the launch of 600 electric vehicle fast charging stations across the country. The company is set to install these EV chargers across major cities and highways through strategic partnerships with partners like ChargeZone, Statiq and Shell India.

The goal is to empower Indian EV buyers (irrespective of car brand) to facilitate long-distance travelling with EVs. A hassle-free Kashmir to Kanyakumari drive is what the company aims as an example to illustrate their vision. HMIL’s myHyundai app will play a crucial role in this ambitious move of offering a robust 24X7 charging station network.

Key locations for the charging stations include all major cities in India like Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. All major highways like Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Surat, Bengaluru-Pune, and Pune-Kolhapur will benefit from this move.

Time Frame

HMIL’s 600 charging stations planned for India will come equipped with multiple configurations like DC 150 kW + DC 60 kW + DC 30 kW or DC 150 kW + DC 30 kW + DC 60 kW. The company aims to install up to 600 EV charging stations across India within the next 7 years. By the end of this month, Hyundai promises to have 50 stations functional.

Out of these 600 charging stations planned, Hyundai will install 100 within the Tamil Nadu state as part of an MoU signed between HMIL and Tamil Nadu Government. 10 of these 100 will be operational by the end of this month.

Statement from HMIL

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning, HMIL said, “The EV market is expected to grow robustly by 2030. Studies conducted by HMIL have highlighted that customers are apprehensive about driving their EVs for long- distance commutes on highways due to a lack of charging infrastructure.

Keeping this in mind, HMIL has taken the initiative of installing fast EV chargers on key highways, in addition to major cities. With access to HMC’s global EV and battery technology, HMIL is well-positioned to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem in India. We are actively investing in infrastructure to support the expected growth in demand for electric vehicles.”