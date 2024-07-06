Hyundai Small Electric SUV (Punch Rival) – Greenlit For India Launch

Based on the Casper, Hyundai Inster is expected to be offered in two variants with range of up to 355 km

Last month, Hyundai unveiled the Inster EV at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show. It will be launched first in its home market, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. India launch of Inster EV is expected in the second half of 2026.

Hyundai Inster EV – Key details

In India, Inster EV will be launched in a compact SUV format. This model is codenamed HE1i. It will be underpinned by a born-electric car platform, derived from Hyundai’s affordable E-GMP (K) platform. It is to note that before HE1i is launched in India in 2026, Hyundai will be introducing the Creta EV in 2025. The latter will be utilizing an ICE-derived electric vehicle architecture.

Inster EV is based on the Casper, a crossover city car, available in select overseas markets. Hyundai has plans to manufacture the Inster EV at its Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu. Dimensionally, Inster small SUV is 230 mm longer than the Casper. Wheelbase has been extended by 180 mm to accommodate a decent sized battery pack. Inster is 3,825 mm long, which is slightly smaller in comparison to 3,857 mm long Tata Punch. Citroen eC3 is the longest in the group, at 3,981 mm.

Hyundai Inster EV – Performance, range

For international markets, Hyundai is offering a Standard and a Long-Range variant of Inster. These will be equipped with 42 kWh and 49 kWh battery packs, respectively. The electric motor on the Standard variant churns out 97 hp, whereas the long-range variant delivers 115 hp. Torque output of 147 Nm is the same for both variants. WLTP certified range is 300 km and 355 km, respectively. It is expected that the Indian-spec version will be getting the same options.

To effectively compete with rivals like Tata Punch EV, Hyundai Inster will be equipped with a comprehensive range of features. Some of the key highlights include dual 10.25-inch screens, 360° surround view camera, auto climate control and blind spot monitoring. A comprehensive range of ADAS features will be available.

Hyundai EV roadmap for India

Production of around 90,000 units per annum is targeted initially. It includes 26,000 units of Creta EV and 65,000 units of the compact electric SUV. A significant percentage of these will be exported, especially the smaller SUV. Hyundai has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for developing EVs for the Indian market. The company has plans to build a strong EV portfolio over the next 8 years. Some of the products being evaluated include EV models derived from Venue and Grand i10 Nios.

For developing EVs for India, Hyundai will be utilizing the expertise of its South Korean parent company. In Korea, Hyundai has a diversified portfolio of EVs, hybrid cars, plug-in-hybrids, fuel-cell EVs and mild-hybrid EVs. In the entry-level EV segment, Hyundai’s primary opponent will be Tata Motors. The latter has a strong EV portfolio, comprising popular cars such as Punch EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

