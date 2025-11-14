Hyundai Smart Care Clinic Service Camp Announced – Free Checkups, Offers

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is known for its excellent packaging and immaculate customer ownership experience. Reaffirming its commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has just announced Hyundai Smart Care Clinic service camp with an aim to offer a convenient service experience and exclusive benefits to Hyundai owners. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai Smart Care Clinic Camp

After launching their highly anticipated New-Gen Venue B Segment SUV, the company has just announced the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic service camp for its customers. This is a customer-centric initiative by Hyundai promising a comprehensive free vehicle health check and an opportunity for customers to avail exclusive offers and benefits.

Hyundai Smart Care Clinic service camp is set to commence operations on 18th November 2025 and will close the chapter on 2nd December 2025. This is a nationwide service camp that is spread across over 1600 Hyundai service centres where customers can enjoy opportunities of availing enhanced vehicle care and upkeep.

With winter season incoming, Hyundai Smart Care Clinic service camp aims to help customers prepare their vehicles to beat the cold. With periodic checking and maintenance, customers can beat the cold and ensure optimum vehicle performance.

Exclusive Benefits

As per Hyundai, this service camp will unlock a wide range of benefits to customers. Primary of which is a free 70-point comprehensive checkup including engine, brakes, suspension and electrical systems. Hyundai owners can also avail exciting and exclusive discounts and befits including:

Up to 25% benefit on Extended Warranty

Up to 30% benefit on Mechanical labor

15% benefit on Interior enrichment, Exterior beautification and Ceramic Coating

10% benefit on Mechanical & Maintenance parts

15% benefit on Roadside Assistance Policy

Statement from Hyundai Motor India

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is yet another step in our ongoing endeavor to deliver value beyond mobility by ensuring the highest levels of care and convenience throughout the ownership journey.

With this nationwide initiative, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to quality, reliability and service excellence. Supported by Hyundai’s extensive service network, this program ensures easy access to expert maintenance and a one-stop solution for our beloved customers across India.”