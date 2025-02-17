Hyundai Sold 1.57 Lakh Pre-Owned Cars In CY24 – Creta, i20, i10 Led The Sales

While Hyundai is one of the leading new car manufacturers in India, the company is also is a major player in the pre-owned car business. The company’s popular offerings like Creta, i20 and Grand i10 have witnessed excellent response in both new car market and pre-owned car market alike.

Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Car Sales

Operating under the name of Hyundai Promise, the company registered stellar pre-owned car sales numbers in calendar year 2024, which totalled to 1.57 lakh units. 1,57,503 units to be precise. CY24’s 1.57 lakh units was Hyundai Promise’s best ever sales in a calendar year. This led to a 5.8% YoY growth over the numbers from CY23.

Not just that, Hyundai Promise also achieved its exchange-outreach of 20.4% in CY24, setting a new benchmark in customer engagement. Where certified pre-owned car sales is concerned, Hyundai sold 33,553 units, offering trust, value and quality.

Hyundai Promise Certified pre-owned car business accounted for 23% of total sales within this vertical, accounting for an 8% YoY growth over CY23. Breaking down the numbers of Hyundai Promise Certified pre-owned car sales, we can see that Creta, i20 and Grand i10 accounted for 55% of sales on their own.

Analysing trends within the pre-owned car sales segment, 21% of Hyundai Promise Certified sales were SUVs with 13% if it from Creta. Thus establishing Creta as the most sought-after SUV in pre-owned business followed by Venue at 8%. The company promises quality with Certified cars via 161 rigorous checks by experts along with comprehensive 1 year warranty for cars under 7 years of age, among other perks.

Statement by Hyundai Motor India Limited

Commenting on Hyundai Promise sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “The pre-owned car market in India has ample room for improvement in parameters like transparency, trust, and reliability – challenges that Hyundai Promise, as an OEM-owned network, directly addresses by using new-age technology and the trust of brand Hyundai.

With over 1 million pre-owned car sales since inception, Hyundai Promise has redefined the experience of buying and selling used cars, making it more reliable, transparent, and hassle-free. The Hyundai CRETA stands as the most sought-after SUV with 13% contribution in the certified pre-owned segment, mirroring its unmatched popularity in the new car segment. SUV models such as the VENUE and CRETA fetch over 70% of its original price even after third year.”