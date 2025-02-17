HomeCar NewsHyundai Sold 1.57 Lakh Pre-Owned Cars In CY24 - Creta, i20, i10...

Hyundai Sold 1.57 Lakh Pre-Owned Cars In CY24 – Creta, i20, i10 Led The Sales

Akshay Kulkarni
Akshay Kulkarni
Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Car Sales
Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned  Cars

While Hyundai is one of the leading new car manufacturers in India, the company is also is a major player in the pre-owned car business. The company’s popular offerings like Creta, i20 and Grand i10 have witnessed excellent response in both new car market and pre-owned car market alike.

Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Car Sales

Operating under the name of Hyundai Promise, the company registered stellar pre-owned car sales numbers in calendar year 2024, which totalled to 1.57 lakh units. 1,57,503 units to be precise. CY24’s 1.57 lakh units was Hyundai Promise’s best ever sales in a calendar year. This led to a 5.8% YoY growth over the numbers from CY23.

New Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta 2nd Gen Pre-facelift : Image – Vignesh

Not just that, Hyundai Promise also achieved its exchange-outreach of 20.4% in CY24, setting a new benchmark in customer engagement. Where certified pre-owned car sales is concerned, Hyundai sold 33,553 units, offering trust, value and quality.

Hyundai Promise Certified pre-owned car business accounted for 23% of total sales within this vertical, accounting for an 8% YoY growth over CY23. Breaking down the numbers of Hyundai Promise Certified pre-owned car sales, we can see that Creta, i20 and Grand i10 accounted for 55% of sales on their own.

New Hyundai Venue Oct 2020 Prices
Hyundai Venue Pre-Facelift

Analysing trends within the pre-owned car sales segment, 21% of Hyundai Promise Certified sales were SUVs with 13% if it from Creta. Thus establishing Creta as the most sought-after SUV in pre-owned business followed by Venue at 8%. The company promises quality with Certified cars via 161 rigorous checks by experts along with comprehensive 1 year warranty for cars under 7 years of age, among other perks.

Statement by Hyundai Motor India Limited

Commenting on Hyundai Promise sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “The pre-owned car market in India has ample room for improvement in parameters like transparency, trust, and reliability – challenges that Hyundai Promise, as an OEM-owned network, directly addresses by using new-age technology and the trust of brand Hyundai.

Hyundai i20 Elite
Hyundai i20 Elite

With over 1 million pre-owned car sales since inception, Hyundai Promise has redefined the experience of buying and selling used cars, making it more reliable, transparent, and hassle-free. The Hyundai CRETA stands as the most sought-after SUV with 13% contribution in the certified pre-owned segment, mirroring its unmatched popularity in the new car segment. SUV models such as the VENUE and CRETA fetch over 70% of its original price even after third year.”

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.