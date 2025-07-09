Hyundai Stargazer Facelift Teased With Sportier Styling, New Features

While Hyundai Stargazer gets a range of visual enhancements, the 115 PS, 1.5-litre petrol engine is expected to be carried forward

Hyundai Stargazer was first launched in 2022 in Indonesia. It is currently available in multiple global markets such as Brunei, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Middle East countries. A facelifted version is currently in the works, and early teasers highlight major styling updates to the minivan. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai Stargazer facelift – What’s new?

With its upright front end and flat bonnet, Hyundai Stargazer facelift has adopted an SUV-like stance. This design approach ensures a more dominating road presence for the minivan. One can also notice that the front fascia is almost entirely new. Key highlights include rectangular LED headlamps and H-shaped LED DRLs. The DRLs integrate the turn signals and have a full-width LED bar.

Front grille is now wider and features studded elements that add a bold visual punch. The bumper too is entirely new, featuring a more robust and distinctive design in ‘H’ format. Side profile hasn’t changed much, but there’s a new set of alloy wheels.

Hyundai Stargazer facelift has traditional door handles, squared wheel arches and a tapering roofline. At the rear, the facelift model has H-shaped lighting elements, similar to the treatment at the front. A clean tailgate design and a rugged-style faux metallic bumper give the rear a tough, modern appeal.

With its SUV-like stance, the Stargazer facelift may have some changes in its length. The current model is 4,460 mm long. Other dimensions such as width, height and wheelbase will remain unchanged. The current model is 1,780 mm wide, 1,695 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,780 mm. Updates introduced with the Stargazer facelift will also be available with the Stargazer X. The latter is positioned as a premium version, offering additional equipment and larger wheels.

Interior updates

While interiors of Hyundai Stargazer facelift have not been revealed, one can expect a more premium digital cockpit experience. The updated minivan could get larger screens, as seen with other Hyundai models launched in recent times. The current model has features such as ambient mood lighting, 8-inch display audio with smartphone connectivity, a full digital cluster with 4.2-inch TFT LCD, electric parking brake, leatherette seats and wireless smartphone charger.

Hyundai Stargazer facelift will continue to be available in 6-seat and 7-seat configuration. Both versions are available in a 3-row format. Users can expect smoother rides with the Stargazer facelift, as Hyundai has stated that the updated minivan can effectively tackle potholes and tight corners. This statement indicates that the facelift could be equipped with an enhanced suspension setup.

Same powertrain likely

In terms of performance, Hyundai Stargazer facelift is expected to continue with the 1.5-litre, four cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It generates 115 PS and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT transmission. Hyundai Stargazer facelift could be unveiled at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, scheduled to be held on July 24.

In the past, there has been speculation about the Hyundai Stargazer being launched in India. However, those rumours have not materialised. If it does make its way here, the Stargazer would rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion.