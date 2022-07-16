Hyundai Stargazer MPV Production Starts – Price IDR 243m (Rs 13 L)

MPV segment in India is dominated by the likes of Maruti Ertiga, XL6 Toyota Innova, Renault Triber

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has been facing tough competition from the South Korean duo of Hyundai and Kia. A number of examples exist such as i20 vs. Baleno, Grand i10 Vs Swift, and joint operations of Venue and Sonet against Brezza. Soon there will be Grand Vitara vs Creta.

It will not end here. The Korean carmakers now have plans to challenge Ertiga, which is currently the highest-selling MPV in the country as seen in our top 25 cars list. Hyundai has launched a new MPV called Stargazer in Indonesia. It is expected to be launched in India next year.

Hyundai Stargazer Production Starts – Prices revealed

Hyundai Stargazer production has officially started in Indonesia. First unit of Stargazer has rolled out of the company plant. Prices in Indonesia start from 243.3 million IDR (approx Rs. 12.94 lakh, ex-sh) for base Active variant and go all the way to 309.6 million IDR (approx Rs. 16.47 lakh, ex-sh) for top-spec Prime Dual-tone variant. We think that Hyundai Stargazer will be a tough competitor for current MPV king Ertiga.

Looking at the design of Stargazer, Hyundai has gone with a typical MPV design and not a pseudo-wannabe SUV crossover design that Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki XL6 have taken. The rear of the Stargazer will get the new ‘H’ pattern LED tail-lights that is Hyundai’s recent design trend. Both tail-lights are connected by an LED light bar which looks elegant and will make it to production too.

Looking at the interiors unveiled by Hyundai in Indonesia, it is clear that Stargazer will have spacious interiors. The MPV looks tall and has a curved, rising roofline, which extends all the way towards the rear. This will ensure adequate headroom for all users including third-row passengers. Stargazer also looks wide enough on the inside to ensure adequate shoulder room for its intended passengers. Just like Kia Carnival, Stargazer will be offered in both 6-seat and 7-seat variants which is not the case with Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Specs & Variants

Stargazer will be offered with only one engine option in Indonesia as revealed by Hyundai. It is the same 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine making 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque and gets both MT and CVT options. In India, we can expect the same engine options as Carens which are, a 1.4L turbo petrol engine that makes 138 bhp of power and 242 Nm of torque and a 1.5L diesel engine making 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque and the aforementioned 1.5L petrol. We can also expect the same set of transmission options too.

Hyundai has also revealed the variants list for Indonesia too. Stargazer will be sold in 12 trims with both 6-seater options with captain seats and 7-seater options with a bench seat in the middle row. Starting with base Active trim followed by Trend, Style and lastly, top-spec Prime trims with single-tone and dual-tone options.

In Indonesia, Hyundai Stargazer will take on rivals such as Suzuki Ertiga, Mitsubishi Xpander, Honda BR-V, and Nissan Livina. Other emerging markets like Russia are also expected to get Stargazer. When launched in India, it will compete with Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 as well as Kia Carens. Hyundai Stargazer gets ADAS features in Indonesia and might make it to India too.