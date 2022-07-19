Hyundai Stargazer Vs Kia Carens Vs Maruti Ertiga XL6 – MPV Comparison

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the cheapest, smallest and Ertiga on which it is based, is the highest-selling MPV in India

MPV sales are on the rise. Maruti Ertiga is currently the highest-selling MPV, with 10,423 units sold in June 2022. Other popular MPVs like Carens sold 7,895 units in the same month. Total MPV sales in India are over 25,000 units a month. This is a tempting number for mainstream manufacturers.

Despite the demand, it is not an easy segment to survive. We have seen products like Tata Aria, Renault Lodgy, Mahindra Marazzo and others fail. Though, Kia has managed to taste success in this segment with Carens. Seeing this, Hyundai could be tempted to launch an MPV in India. It looks like their new Stargazer MPV might just be the answer. If launched in India, Stargazer will be a direct rival to Kia Carens and Maruti Ertiga XL6.

Hyundai Stargazer Vs Kia Carens Vs Maruti Ertiga XL6

As Stargazer would be pitted as a premium product, we only take XL6 for competition as it is identical under the skin with Ertiga. In terms of size, Hyundai Stargazer is 4,460mm long, 1,780mm wide, 1,690mm tall and has a 2,780mm wheelbase. Kia Carens is a bigger vehicle that is 4,540mm long, 1,800mm wide, 1,700mm tall and has a 2,780mm long wheelbase. XL6, however, is 4,445mm long, 1,775mm wide, 1,700mm tall and has a 2,740mm wheelbase.

Kia Carens has the largest dimension nos of the three, XL6 is the smallest with Stargazer slotting in between. In terms of design, Carens and XL6 take an SUV-inspired crossover look. But Stargazer takes a different approach. It is styled as one of the earliest MPVs that coined the term MPV. We’re talking about Toyota Picnic, Renault Scenic and Renault Escape or something of that sort. It might not be to everyone’s taste but will certainly appeal to purists.

In terms of engine options, Stargazer gets a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine in Indonesia making 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque. This engine is the familiar 1.5L petrol motor that does duties on Seltos, Creta, Carens and more. Right now, Hyundai has only listed this engine.

In India, it could also get the 1.4L turbo petrol engine that makes 138 bhp of power and 242 Nm of torque and 1.5L diesel engine making 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. Kia Carens get the exact same engine options while Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets a 1.5L petrol engine making 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm mated to either a 5-speed MT or 6-speed AT.

Features & Launch

All MPVs in the list offer a 6-seat as well as 7-seat layout while XL6 is 6-seater only. Hyundai Stargazer gets retractable tables for second-row passengers just like we saw on Carens, a wireless phone charger, 8” touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4.2” digital MID, TPMS and a host of ADAS systems.

Some of the ADAS features are forward collision detection and avoidance, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance, rear traffic collision detection and avoidance and some more. It also gets connected car features via Hyundai’s proprietary BlueLink tech.

When launched in India, it could also get ventilated seats, sunroof. Hyundai has revealed the prices of Stargazer for the Indonesian market and they start from 243.3 million IDR (approx Rs. 12.94 lakh, ex-sh) for base Active variant and go all the way to 309.6 million IDR (approx Rs. 16.47 lakh, ex-sh) for top-spec Prime Dual-tone variant. Hyundai Stargazer could have a different product and pricing strategy in India. It is likely to be priced in a similar range as Kia Carens.