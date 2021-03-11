Hyundai Staria MPV First Official Teasers Released – Launch Soon

This upcoming MPV would mostly cater to consumers of Asian markets specifically although the same trademark has been registered in other continents as well

It is very well-known by now that Hyundai is developing a seven-seater compact MPV, especially for its South Asian markets. While its global portfolio is full of hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs of all kinds, it sorely misses out on a proper Multi-Purpose Vehicle.

Hyundai is addressing this issue by building a new MPV which will serve as a premium offering in many Asian markets. Today, Hyundai has officially revealed the first teasers of this new MPV which is due for debut very soon.

It is worth nothing that the South Korean auto giant has filed a trademark named ‘Staria’ in many Asian markets which could be reserved for its upcoming MPV. The name Staria has also been trademarked in India.

Trademark Details

The company first filed a trademark for the name ‘Staria’ on June 1, 2020, at the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines. Further on September 15, 2020, the company went on to file another trademark for the name ‘Staria Premium’. As per the trademark applications, the names have been categorised under Automobiles, vans, wagons, electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles”.

There are a few other reports which suggest that the ‘Staria’ name could be utilised for next-gen Starex in several South Asian markets. Although it is likely that Hyundai wouldn’t want to kill off a successful brand of vehicles by renaming it. In other probability, this name could be used for a family carrying van. Reports further suggest that in all probability this car would be produced at Hyundai’s facility in Indonesia and exported to other parts of the world.

Markets in which ‘Staria’ is registered

Besides Philippines, Staria trademark has also been registered in Asian markets of India, Laos, Malaysia and Cambodia. Not only in Asian countries, but this trademark has also reached other countries such as France, Germany, Australia and other Latin American countries as well. That said, this particular name has been trademarked mostly in Asian countries and is most likely to be developed for various markets of this continent.

If it does come to India, and we think it should, the MPV will be a premium offering to rival the likes of Toyota Innova in the Rs 20-30 lakh range. It is speculated that this MPV could be built on Hyundai Creta / Alcazar platform. If launched in India, it will share parts as well as engine options with Creta.

Expected Powertrain

It is to be noted that Hyundai has also been testing the seven-seater version of Creta which will be called ‘Alcazar’. It is based on the same architecture as its smaller sibling. In India, the MPV is likely to be powered by either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former produces 114 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, the latter kicks out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are expected to be on offer.