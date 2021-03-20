Hyundai Staria MPV First Real World Images Reveal New Details

Upon its launch, Hyundai Staria will rival other premium MPVs like Toyota Hiace and Kia Carnival

Recently, Hyundai had globally released the first official images of its upcoming premium MPV named Staria. Now, we have got hold of a set of real-world images of the MPV which is expected to go on sale in international markets sometime later this year. Images are credit to Staria Club (Cafe Naver) and Autospy Net.

Staria is set to replace the current MPV Starex from Hyundai’s global lineup. When launched Staria will take on the likes of other premium MPVs Toyota Hiace and Kia Carnival. As discussed in our previous story, Staria from the onset looks like a futuristic vehicle with a proper blend of retro styling and modern features. According to the Korean carmaker, Staria’s exterior design has an “inside-out” approach.

Exterior Styling

Speaking of retro, Staria gets a visibly tall cabin with a curvy silhouette reminiscent of older generation MPVs. It gets a stubby front profile with a wide honeycomb mesh grille and a large windshield.

The rectangular LED projector headlamps are positioned on the sides of the grille and both the headlight clusters and grille receive chrome finishes. It also gets a thin strip of LED lighting running across the hood.

The MPV gets a flat featureless side profile with a low window line resulting in large windows. It rolls on 18-inch diamond pattern alloy wheels complementing the parametric design of the front grille.

At rear, the most prominent highlight is its Parametric Pixel taillights which are vertically placed. It gets a very small and lowered rear bumper with a large cargo area to facilitate loading and unloading of luggage.

Interior Design & Features

Inside the cabin, it features a dual-tone theme with a multi-layered dashboard. It is filled with loads of creature comforts starting with a large 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a freestanding touchscreen infotainment unit compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on its dashboard. Other notable features include a 64-colour ambient lighting, climate control, electric sliding door and a push-button gear selector.

The top-spec 7-seater variant comes with a one-touch relaxation mode for its second-row passengers that reclines the seats to a posture based on their body weights. There will be 9 and 11-seater layouts for Staria too. The former comes with a function to swivel the middle row to face third-row occupants, whereas the latter will be available in South Korea only.

Hyundai hasn’t divulged any details regarding Staria’s powertrain. More details about the MPV are expected to be revealed just ahead of its launch later this year. It is unlikely to come to India even though a trademark against its name has been filed in India.