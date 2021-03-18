Hyundai Staria Debuts As A Premium MPV With 9 Or 11 Seater Option

With Staria, Hyundai will be looking to strengthen its MPV line-up

After sharing teaser photos a few days back, Hyundai has now revealed the all new Staria MPV. It is expected that Staria will be a replacement for Starex MPV that is sold in international markets. In some markets, Starex is also sold as Hyundai H1. When launched, Staria will take on rivals such as Toyota Hiace in global markets.

Hyundai Staria design and styling

Hyundai Staria appears to carry a blend of retro flavour and modern features. For example, the MPV has a curvy silhouette, which is similar to that of older generation MPVs. The boxy, tall-boy profile is another element that highlights the retro theme.

Talking about features that give the MPV a futuristic look and feel, Staria has rectangular shaped LED headlamps and a single, horizontally placed DRL that runs across the entire length of the bonnet.

With its large size, Staria should be able to make a dominating road presence. The large windscreen, broad front grille with chrome mesh design and large side windows will easily get the attention of road users. At the rear, the key highlight is pixel-styled LED tail lamps.

On the inside, Hyundai Staria will have a range of premium features for optimal comfort and convenience. It utilizes a dual-tone colour theme and has a multi-layered dashboard. The centre console has a large touchscreen infotainment system that is quite conspicuous amidst the clutter-free dashboard.

To ensure more space in the central console area, Staria automatic variant will have push-button shift control. This feature is already available in other Hyundai cars such as Sonata. The complete feature list has not been revealed, but Staria is likely to get features such as electric sliding door, ambient lighting, and automatic AC.

Staria will be offered in multiple seating configurations including captain seats in middle row as well as bench seat options in lower-spec variants. As of now, Hyundai has revealed the 9 seater and 11 seater variants of Staria MPV via official images. Top-spec variants of Staria will have individual arm rest for front and middle row passengers. Captain seats will also have ottoman and recline function.

Hyundai Staria powertrain

It is not yet certain what powertrains Hyundai has planned for Staria. Both petrol and diesel engine options can be expected, which will vary based on the specific market. Powertrain options could be similar to what other Hyundai cars such as Santa Fe and Tucson offer in international markets.

Hyundai Staria India plans

It is not certain if Staria will be launched in the Indian market. However, the company has already registered the name Staria in India.