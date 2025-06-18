Hyundai Starts Engine Production At Talegaon Plant – Major Milestone

As part of its production expansion, Hyundai Motor India has commenced operations at its recently acquired Talegaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra state. While both powertrains and vehicles are set to be manufactured here, the company has commenced production of engines first and vehicles are to follow soon.

Hyundai Talegaon Plant

In 2023, Hyundai Motor India closed a deal with General Motors to acquire the latter’s manufacturing facility in Talegaon, which is situated in Phase II Expansion area of MIDC in Maval Tehsil, Pune district. This was part of Hyundai’s long term strategy to increase its domestic production capacity and rely less on imported parts.

It has to be noted that General Motors continued operations at their Talegaon plant till 2020. The company carried out production to certain export markets after the American brand ceased operations for Indian market in 2017. Since 2023, Hyundai has held ownership of this facility and has been modifying it as part of its Rs 6,000 Cr investment.

Spanning across 300 acres, this Talegaon manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of 1,60,000 engines and 1,30,000 vehicles previously. Hyundai commenced engine production at this facility on 16th June 2025 and it is expected to ease the bottleneck faced by increasing demand for Hyundai vehicles.

Vehicle production to start soon

The growing demand comes from both Indian market and global markets alike. This new facility will complement Hyundai’s production facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company supplies engines to Kia India too and the new this new facility in Talegaon might be able to handle any sudden surges that come from increased demand for Kia vehicles, as per needs.

Now that engine production has commenced, Hyundai is also expected to start vehicle production at this Talegaon facility by the end of 2025. Expected models to be manufactured here is the upcoming Hyundai Venue, which is a new generation model with an all-new design language. This facility could also be modified to cater to local assembly operations for global vehicles launched via the CKD route.