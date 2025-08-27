Hyundai Teases Smallest Ioniq EV Yet – About The Size Of i20

Hyundai’s smallest Ioniq could utilize the E-GMP architecture, as seen with Kia EV2 and EV3 crossover SUVs

At the upcoming IAA Mobility Show 2025 in Munich, Germany, Hyundai will showcase its roadmap for next-gen mobility solutions. The event will be held from September 9-14. Ahead of that, Hyundai has posted the first images of a new concept car. Let’s check out the details.

Launch likely as Ioniq 2

Hyundai’s concept car could go into production as a subcompact EV. In that case, it is likely to go on sale as the Ioniq 2. However, there is no official confirmation as of now. Before the concept debuts at the IAA Mobility Show, Hyundai will be releasing two more sets of images. These will reveal more details, potentially including some teasers of the interiors as well.

In the released images, one can notice smooth and curvy body panelling. The concept has mesh-pattern bumper intakes, a sloping bonnet design with distinctive grooves and flared wheel arches. While these images do not reveal the lighting elements, a test mule (likely Ioniq 2) spotted earlier was seen with sleek LED headlamps and DRLs. It had a gently sloping roofline, something that is noticeable in the teaser images as well.

At the rear, the roof connects seamlessly with the rear windshield. One can also notice a distinctive ducktail spoiler. The rear bumper section has mesh-pattern design, something similar to that at the front. The concept is expected to get full-width LED bars at the front and rear. This approach has already been implemented with the facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan. More details will emerge when Hyundai releases the next set of teasers in the coming days.

Baby Ioniq – Performance, specs

It is likely that Hyundai’s new EV will be using the E-GMP architecture, as currently in use with Kia EV2 and EV3 crossover SUVs. In that case, it could be equipped with a single electric motor generating 150 kW or 204 PS. Power could be supplied via a 58.3 kWh battery pack, offering a range of around 430 km (expected as per WLTP).

With the production version of the concept expected to go on sale as the smallest member of the Ioniq family, it could get the Ioniq 2 nameplate. In the company’s lineup, the new EV will be positioned above the electric Inster. It can appeal to folks who are looking for an electric alternative to Hyundai’s ICE cars such as i20 hatchback and Bayon crossover.

Across international markets, Hyundai Ioniq 2 will have multiple rivals from the subcompact hatchback segment. Key among them will be the Nissan Micra, Renault 5 E-Tech, Citroen e-C3, Opel Corsa Electric, Peugeot E-208 and BYD Dolphin. Since testing appears to have commenced already, Hyundai Ioniq 2 could be launched in the first half of 2026.

There’s scope for Hyundai Ioniq 2 in India, but there is currently no official statement regarding the same. For the Indian subcompact segment, Hyundai will be introducing the Inster EV. It will be manufactured at the company’s plant in Sriperumbudur.