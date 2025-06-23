Hyundai Tests 4.25 Million Powertrains With Cold Bed Engine Testing Tech

Reaffirming its commitment to net zero emission goals, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has achieved a major milestone that the company is celebrating. Hyundai’s Cold Bed Engine Testing technology has achieved a major milestone of 4.25 million engines tested with zero carbon emissions. Let’s take a look at what Cold Bed Engine Testing is and how it curbed 2 million kg of CO2.

Hyundai Cold Bed Engine Testing

Every single powertrain produced at Hyundai undergoes rigorous testing to ensure optimum performance parameters are retained, showing its dedication to quality control. This is a common practice among automakers, but Hyundai’s approach to engine testing is uncommon and it is significantly more eco-friendly than most other brands.

That’s because Hyundai uses their proprietary Cold Bed Engine Testing technology that boasts zero carbon emissions. This is a major step towards Hyundai’s net zero carbon emissions goal and puts a spotlight on sustainable manufacturing. Other than this, Hyundai also implemented solar energy generation and water conservation measures at their facility.

Sticking with Cold Bed Engine Testing technology, has successfully tested over 4.25 million (42.5 lakh) powertrains to date. Along the way, Cold Bed Engine Testing tech has saved USD 1 million (Rs 8.67 Cr) in capital and it has curbed over 2 million kg of CO2 as it negates the use of fuel and other fluids.

Rather than running the engines for testing using petroleum fuels and other fluids like lubricants and coolants, Hyundai Cold Bed Testing technology uses electric motors using renewable energy to run the crankshaft. There are smart sensors employed in place that gathers crucial data to analyze performance and quality parameters.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd started using Cold Bed Engine Testing technology since 2013. All engines manufactured by HMIL since 2013 have been tested using Cold Bed Engine Testing technology negating the need for using fuel and fluids during the testing process, cutting down on costs and emissions.

Statement from Hyundai Motor India

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Gopalakrishnan CS, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer, HMIL, said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we constantly push the boundaries of innovation to deliver world-class quality while championing sustainability. By successfully testing over 4.25 million engines using zero-emission Cold Bed Engine Testing technology, we have significantly advanced our commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing – curbing over 2 million kg of CO? emissions and optimizing efficiency with US $1 million in operational savings.

Our fully automated, fuel-free testing process ensures that every engine meets the highest standards while reinforcing our vision of responsible mobility. As we celebrate our 30th year of ‘Make in India, Made for the World,’ we remain dedicated to pioneering advanced solutions that shape a greener, smarter future for the automotive industry.”

