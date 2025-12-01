Hyundai To Launch 3 New Compact SUVs in 2026 – Details

After launching the new Venue SUV in the sub 4m SUV space, Hyundai India is aiming to further strengthen its position in this segment. We recently saw a new Hyundai SUV under testing which could be an Exter facelift or the upcoming Bayon.

The company is expected to launch a new product offensive in CY 2026 and with as many as three Sub 4m SUVs which will help Hyundai to gain major market share in B Segment. There are three vehicles expected to launch in 2026 including the upcoming Bayon, Punch Facelift and a mass-market EV positioned below Creta Electric.

Hyundai To Launch 3 New Compact SUVs in 2026

The soon approaching calendar year 2026 is set to be very important for Hyundai in the Sub 4m B Segment space. The company recently launched Venue here, but the product onslaught has only just begun. Hyundai is expected to launch three Sub 4m vehicles with both ICE and EV powertrains.

It has to be noted that Hyundai currently does not offer a B Segment EV, where rivals like Punch EV and Nexon EV have carved out quite a market share. This is a tempting segment and one that holds potential for higher volumes, where EVs are concerned.

1st India EV for all

Hyundai has announced the launch of their first mass-market and highly localised EV designed for India. It will be advertised as a compact SUV EV with Standard Range and Long Range battery configurations. With this EV, Hyundai is promising advanced infotainment experience, Level 2 ADAS and uncompromised safety.

While there haven’t been any official announcements as to what it will be called, a good guess is Venue EV, considering it was recently updated to include Level 2 ADAS and offers an advanced infotainment system and promises uncompromised safety. Hyundai is expected to launch this EV around 2026 end and it will rival Nexon EV, Punch EV and upcoming XUV3XO EV.

Exter Facelift

Hyundai’s most affordable vehicle with the SUV tag is Exter, which holds one of the most VFM quotients in its segment. A facelift is expected which will bring more features and creature comforts along with a bump in technical equipment as well. The recent Hyundai SUV test mule is likely to be Exter facelift with a sharper design with inspirations from more premium vehicles like the new Venue and Creta and it might be launched around mid 2026.

Bayon

Hyundai Bayon is sort of a European alternative to the new Venue and it might be launched in India around mid 2026. Bayon will pack more premium features than the already well equipped Venue with a unique styling aspect like a European car. Bayon is expected to debut a new 1.2L Turbo Petrol along with a Hybrid powertrain. While the Euro-spec Bayon is slightly over 4m in length, India-spec Bayon is expected to be under 4m in length.