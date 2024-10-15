Hyundai To Launch 4 New EVs For Mass Market – All Under Rs 20 Lakhs

Along with the Creta EV, Hyundai will also launch an Inster-based EV and possibly all-electric versions of Venue and Grand i10

Hyundai has big plans for the Indian market, as evident with its massive IPO worth Rs 27,870 crore. In the coming years, Hyundai will be looking to boost growth by expanding its EV portfolio. Four new EVs for the mainstream market are planned, the first of which will be the Creta EV.

Hyundai Creta EV – What to expect?

In the compact SUV segment, electric options are already available such as Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV. Upon launch, Hyundai Creta EV will also take on BYD Atto 3 and upcoming Maruti eVX and its Toyota rebadged version. As evident with recent spy shots, Creta EV is largely the same as the ICE Creta in visual terms. Even the interiors and several of the features are common. This will help the Creta EV leverage the immense popularity and fan following associated with its ICE model.

Similar looks and equipment list will also help reduce development and production cost. Creta EV is expected to be offered at a starting price of Rs 15-18 lakh. In comparison, the Curvv EV starts at Rs 17.49 lakh. The MG ZS EV is priced higher at Rs 18.98 lakh, whereas the BYD Atto 3 starts at Rs 24.99 lakh. It will be interesting to see what type of pricing strategy Maruti deploys for the upcoming eVX. The company has always focused on competitive pricing, something that could be applicable for its electric cars as well.

In terms of performance, Creta EV is expected to get a 45-kWh battery pack. While certified range could be around 450 km, real-world range is estimated around 350 km. With an advanced regenerative braking system, users should be able to maximize the mileage from the EV. The electric motor onboard Creta EV will deliver 138 hp and 255 Nm.

Inster-based EV

After Creta EV, Hyundai will be introducing a localized version of the Inster EV (codenamed HE1i) sold internationally. It will primarily challenge the bestselling Tata Punch EV.

Hyundai Inster-based EV is based on the company’s born-electric E-GMP (K) platform. It is expected to be available at showrooms in the second half of 2026. Competitive pricing can be expected for the Inster-based EV. Rival Punch EV is currently available with a festive offer, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh. Earlier, the starting price of Punch EV was Rs 10.99 lakh.

Venue EV and Grand i10 EV

While the Creta EV and Inster-based EV have been confirmed, Hyundai is also evaluating the possibility of electric versions of Venue and Grand i10 Nios. Venue EV will be based on the next-gen ICE model that will debut next year across global markets. The EV version of Venue will be launched sometime after that.

Venue EV will be an important product for Hyundai, as it will directly challenge the bestselling Nexon EV (priced from Rs 12.5 lakh). Another key rival will be the Mahindra XUV300 EV. Similarly, the Grand i10 Nios-based EV will target Tata Tiago EV. The latter is currently available at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh.

In addition to the domestic market, Hyundai will also aggressively target export markets. India will be developed as a key manufacturing hub for mass-market EVs. Initial production targets are around 26,000 units for Creta EV and 65,000 units for Inster-based EV. A significant percentage of the production will be allocated for export markets. Helping with increasing production capacity will be their new manufacturing plant in Talegaon near Pune.

