Hyundai Tucson Safety Rating 0 Star – 2021 Latin NCAP Crash Test

The unit of Hyundai Tucson crash tested at Latin NCAP did not come standard with electronic stability control or any other relevant vehicle technology

Earlier last month Hyundai Tucson was crash tested at the Euro NCAP and secured an impressive 5-star safety rating. However, a month later, when the SUV was crash tested at the Latin NCAP, it only managed a zero-star safety rating. One might think how such a wide discrepancy can occur.

This is because the one tested earlier at the Euro NCAP was the new-gen Tucson whereas the one tested recently at the Latin NCAP is the older generation model of the SUV. The latter is still on sale in many international markets including India and hence this safety test still holds significance.

Latin NCAP revealed that it purchased the unit tested in February 2021 as Hyundai’s official representatives in three relevant countries confirmed that the new Tucson for Latin America was at least two years away. However, things have changed rapidly in the last few months as the new-gen Tucson is expected to make its debut in several international markets in coming months.

Hyundai Tucson Safety Rating 2021 – Latin NCAP

In the frontal impact test, protection offered to the driver and front passenger head and neck was good. It is to be noted that the unit of Tucson tested was equipped with dual front airbags and belt pretensioners for the front compartment as standard fitments. Both the driver’s and front passenger’s chests showed adequate protection.

However, driver’s knees were offered marginal protection since they come in contact with dangerous structures behind the fascia. On the other hand, front passenger’s knees showed good protection. The bodyshell was rated as stable and is capable of withstanding further loadings.

Coming to side impact tests, head, abdomen and pelvis protection for on boarders was good while chest protection was adequate. The old Tucson scored well in adult protection for frontal and side impacts, as well as in whiplash protection. However, since the SUV didn’t offer side airbags as standard, it wasn’t able to achieve higher safety points.

The biggest concern was Tucson’s child occupant protection which was rated poor. This was primarily due to two reasons. Firstly, the SUV only offers a lap belt in the center rear seat and secondly, Hyundai declined to select Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for the tests. Pedestrian safety was rated at overall average whereas it scored poor on upper leg protection and low on head protection.

Tucson in India

The older generation Tucson is currently offered at a price between Rs 22.69 lakh to Rs 27.47 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) in India. This model will soon be replaced by a new-gen Tucson which has already been on sale in North American markets for over a year. Test mules of the new-gen Tucson have also been spied on roads in our country.