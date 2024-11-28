Hyundai Tucson Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Safety Tests

With 5 Stars crash rating in both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection, Hyundai Tucson flexes its safety credentials

For a very long time, Hyundai Motor India LTD was not known to be a high-performer when it comes to crash safety. New Verna was the first to break stereotypes and achieved a stellar 5 Stars in Global NCAP crash tests. Now, Tucson becomes the second offering from Hyundai Motor India LTD to score a full-fat 5 Star crash rating. This time, from Bharat NCAP.

Hyundai Tucson Scores 5 Stars

After Hyundai Venue scored 5 Stars in Global NCAP’s crash tests, Tucson has emerged as the second vehicle in HMIL’s portfolio to score 5 Stars. Unlike Verna, the 5 Stars awarded to Tucson come from the newly established Bharat NCAP.

The vehicle tested by Bharat NCAP, was a Hyundai Tucson 2.0L Petrol AT Signature, a 2-row 5-seater SUV with a kerb weight of 1,828 kg. Country of origin for this test sample was India. The SUV scored an impressive 5 Stars in both adult occupant and child occupant crash safety tests, which is an impressive feat.

Safety equipment on this test sample included front, side and curtain airbags along with 3-point seatbelts for all occupants with seatbelt reminders. Seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters were also part of standard equipment. Tucson also comes with ISOFIX child seat mounts on outboard seats for child seat installation.

Adult Occupant Protection

Out of the 32 points assigned by Bharat NCAP for Adult Occupant Protection, Hyundai Tucson managed to score an impressive 30.84 points. Breaking up the numbers, Tucson got 14.84/16 points for frontal offset deformable barrier test and 16/16 points for side movable deformable barrier test. With 30.84 points, Tucson scored 5 Stars in Adult Occupant Protection.

Child Occupant Protection

Where Child Occupant Protection, Bharat NCAP assigns a total of 49 points. Hyundai Tucson managed to bag 42/49 points and garnered an impressive 5 Stars in Child Occupant Protection. Tucson scored 24/24 points in Dynamic Score, 12/12 points in CRS Installation Score and 5/13 points in Vehicle Assessment Score.

Price, Specs, Variants

Currently, Hyundai Tucson is offered in India with a starting price of Rs 29.02 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 35.94 lakh (Ex-sh). There are two trim levels on offer – Platinum and Signature. There are two powertrains on offer – a 2.0L Petrol and a 2.0L Diesel. The 2.0L Petrol has 154 bhp of peak power and 192 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2.0L Diesel is capable of 184 bhp of peak power and 416 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Only the Diesel gets AWD option with Signature trim level, while Platinum trim level only gets 2WD layout.