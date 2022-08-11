Hyundai Tucson Vs XUV700 Vs Compass Vs Tiguan Vs C5 – Specs, Prices

Hyundai Tucson brings unique features to the table like ADAS, and has a waiting period of up to 10 months

2022 Hyundai Tucson is launched in India starting from Rs. 27.7 lakh (ex-sh) which is expected to set this segment on fire. It is a vast improvement over the previous generation of Tucson that was launched in India. Can you believe that Hyundai sold a Rs. 25 lakh SUV in India till now that scored 0-stars in Latin NCAP?

Well, that is now changed because, in terms of features, performance and safety, 2022 Tucson is a cut above the old model and Hyundai aims to sell 5,000 units a year in India. But how does it fare against its well-established competition? Let’s find out.

Hyundai Tucson Vs XUV700 Vs Compass Vs Tiguan Vs C5

Hyundai Tucson is the wildest and busiest looking of this bunch while VW Tiguan is the classiest looking. Citroen C5 Aircross has its own French charm and youthfulness while Compass has started to show its age now. Also, XUV700 is the only one that can’t escape its MPV-like profile making it the least premium of this bunch.

Also, this MPV semblance makes XUV700 longest of the five, followed by Tucson. But in terms of width, C5 Aircross has no competition. With 1,969 mm, it is wider than Gloster and even Alturas G4. When taken into account its low 4,500 mm length, it has a puff-daddy appeal. Again, XUV700 takes the cake for being tallest, followed by C5 Aircross. But it is Tucson that has the longest wheelbase.

Jeep Compass has the smallest petrol engine but the 1.4 Turbo unit makes a decent 161 bhp. XUV700 gets 200 PS, but it is Tiguan with its quick-shifting DCT with 190 PS that seems to be the quickest. In terms of diesel engines, Tucson makes 187 PS which is the highest followed by XUV700 with 185 PS. XUV700 also makes the most amount of torque too, at 420 (nice) Nm followed by Tucson with 416 Nm and C5 Aircross with 400 Nm.

Citroen C5 Aircross only gets a diesel option mated to an AT only while Tiguan only gets a petrol engine with DCT option only. Tucson gets both petrol and diesel engines but lacks a stick shifter. Compass and XUV700 get both petrol and diesel engines with both MT and AT. Citroen only offers an FWD layout in India while Tiguan is only offered in an AWD layout. While XUV700 and Tucson offer 4WD with diesel engines, Compass offers 4X4 with a low range.

Features & Pricing

In terms of features, XUV700 is unmatched in this comparison. Yes, Tucson gets all of XUV700’s features and more. But XUV700 is significantly cheaper yielding better value. Citroen banks heavily on its ride comfort and suspension expertise. 2022 Jeep Compass is expected to be feature-packed over the current model. VW Tiguan is conservative but has an understated elegance to it.

When it comes to pricing, again XUV700 is practically unrivalled. There is nothing it does really wrong and is significantly cheaper than the competition. But there’s no hiding its MPV-like profile and is not really a good looker in this comparison. Except for Thar and OG Bolero, all Mahindra products to date have a weird design. Don’t fight me.

But that will soon change as Mahindra is foraying into designing and developing global products under Born Electric SUVs set to unveil on August 15. So, coming to Tucson, it has a lower starting price than Tiguan and C5 Aircross making it an attractive buy.