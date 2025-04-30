Hyundai TVS Electric Micro Mobility CV Patented In India

An interesting collaboration between Hyundai Motor and TVS Motor has been set up to pursue electric commercial vehicles. Together these companies showcased electric 3W and 4W commercial vehicles. One of these electric CVs has been patented in India in its concept form. Let’s take a closer look.

Hyundai TVS Electric CV

At the Auto Expo 2025, there were a lot of showcases by multiple OEMs. Some of them were production-ready and some were in concept phase. Falling in the concept territory were the two vehicles showcased by an interesting collaboration between Hyundai Motor and TVS Motor. The showcases include an electric 3W CV with a handlebar and an electric 4W CV with a steering wheel.

Hyundai has now patented the design of its electric 3W CV concept, which was conveniently called e3W Concept. It makes sense for Hyundai to apply for the design patent as it handles design and development of this vehicle and TVS only comes into the equation for manufacturing and marketing.

It has to be noted that this patent is for the concept form and not a production-spec version. Production version is likely to be significantly toned down to be cost-effective and match with rival brands. Also, no binding agreements have been signed between both brands and are still exploring possibilities of a collaboration.

Futuristic Micro Mobility

Hyundai puts e3W Concept and e4W Concept under the category of Micro Mobility. Sticking with e3W Concept patented in India, it looks far from production and too fancy to be launched as an electric 3W CV at a price to rival existing brands. So, the production model may be significantly toned down, while matching the silhouette of e3W Concept.

e3W Concept was designed to navigate narrow city streets. One innovative feature it had was adjustable height so that even navigate waterlogged streets. Notable elements include an angled windscreen, increased legroom with an extended wheelbase and larger tyres for better ride quality. We’d say around 14-inchers.

Operator will get a slim instrument console with vital information like speedo, charge level indicator, odo and trip computers and more. The handlebar gets a central phone holder that will help operators mount their phones to use navigation. There’s also a small fan for comfort and an umbrella for emergencies. There’s no clarity on whether Hyundai will enter the electric Micro Mobility space in India.