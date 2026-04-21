Hyundai, TVS Partner To Develop Electric 3-Wheelers For India

Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop and commercialise electric three-wheelers (E3W) in India. This move marks Hyundai’s formal entry into the country’s fast-growing last-mile mobility space, in partnership with an established domestic player. The collaboration follows the unveiling of an E3W concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and now moves into the product development phase.

Hyundai To Lead Design, TVS To Handle Execution

As part of the agreement, Hyundai will take charge of design and advanced engineering, while TVS Motor will handle development, manufacturing and market execution. This division plays to both companies’ strengths.

Hyundai Motor and TVS Motor Formalize Partnership to Drive Electric Three-Wheeler Commercialization in India pic.twitter.com/cTbkxHsj03 — RushLane (@rushlane) April 20, 2026

Hyundai brings global EV expertise and design capabilities, while TVS contributes with its existing electric platform, three-wheeler experience and strong domestic network. Production will take place in India, with TVS also leading sales and distribution, both for domestic markets and exports.

Targeting India’s Growing Electric 3W Segment

The electric three-wheeler segment in India has been witnessing rapid growth, driven by last-mile connectivity, e-commerce deliveries and fleet electrification. Currently dominated by players like Mahindra and Bajaj, the segment is now attracting global OEM interest. Hyundai’s entry through a partnership route allows it to tap into this opportunity with lower risk and faster market readiness.

Product To Be Tailored For Indian Conditions

The upcoming E3W will be specifically designed keeping Indian operating conditions in mind. The vehicle is expected to cater to multiple use cases, including passenger transport, goods movement and commercial fleet operations. Key focus areas include:

– Adaptability to rough roads and monsoon conditions

– Improved safety and stability

– Optimised thermal management for hot climates

– Ergonomic design for long daily usage

– Flexible layouts for passenger and cargo use

Strong Focus On Localization

Both companies have confirmed a high level of localisation, with key components to be sourced and manufactured in India. Local production will also support export opportunities, positioning India as a manufacturing hub for these products. This will help:

– Keep costs competitive

– Improve service and spare parts availability

– Strengthen the supplier ecosystem

From Concept To Production

With the agreement now formalised, the project moves into full-scale development. The product will undergo testing, validation and certification before launch. Dedicated teams from both companies are already working to accelerate timelines and bring the vehicle to market. For Hyundai, this marks a new segment entry in India beyond passenger vehicles, while for TVS, it strengthens its position in the evolving electric mobility space.

Joongsun Ko, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Planning at Hyundai Motor Company said, “Hyundai Motor Company has long explored ways to contribute to improving India’s transportation environment as a key market, and our collaboration with TVS Motor is a strategic decision rooted in that effort. We hope the co-developed E3W enables broader access to safer and more sustainable transportation for people across the country.”

Sharad Mishra, President, Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor Company, we aim to transform quality of life through sustainable and accessible mobility. The Joint Development Agreement marks an important step in our partnership with Hyundai Motor Company and advances our shared ambition to develop electric three-wheeler solutions. By bringing together complementary strengths – including our electric three-wheeler platform, engineering expertise, and deep understanding of customer needs – we are well-positioned to deliver purpose-built products for India and additional markets. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to scalable, sustainable last-mile mobility while setting new benchmarks in technology, quality, customer experience, and a legacy of trust.”