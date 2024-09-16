Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched – Starts From Rs 10.15L

With the addition of Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition, rivalry against Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, XUV3XO, Magnite and Kiger got more intense

Ahead of the festive season, Hyundai is bringing excitement into the sub 4m SUV segment. The company’s Venue sub 4m SUV is getting a special edition to boost sales and offer a certain newness with the product. There are three Adventure Edition variants and prices starts from Rs 10.15 lakh (Ex-sh). Let’s take a look.

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched

Similar to the Adventure Editions of Creta and Alcazar (pre-facelift), Hyundai has launched the Venue Adventure Edition in India. This special edition is launched ahead of the festive season and is likely to boost sales and increase Hyundai’s market share in the sub 4m SUV segment.

Adventure Edition is based on S(O)+, SX and SX(O), depending on engine and gearbox options. Price start from Rs 10.71 lakh (Ex-sh) and for Venue Adventure Edition S(O)+ 1.2 MPi MT and goes till Rs 13.38 lakh (Ex-sh) for SX (O) 1.0 GDi DCT variant.

There are 4 monotone colors and 3 dual-tone colors – Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki with black roof, Atlas White with black roof and Titan Grey with black roof. Exterior highlights include black logo, black alloy wheels and many black highlights. Front brake callipers get red treatment too.

Exclusive Adventure emblem, black roof rails, ORVMs and shark-fin antenna are notable highlights. On the inside, we can see the addition of a dashcam along with 3D Adventure mats, exclusive Adventure Edition seat upholstery with sage green coloured highlights and sporty metallic pedals. Interior gets an all-black theme with sage green highlights.

Specs and Details

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition gets two engine options with the 1.2L naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol unit offering 83 bhp of peak power and 114 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The higher-spec variants of Venue Adventure Edition will be powered by a 1.0L turbocharged 3-cylinder motor making 120 bhp of peak power and 172 Nm of peak torque.

With the Turbo engine, Hyundai is offering a 6-speed manual gearbox option and s 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission option. Sadly, Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition will miss out on the 1.5L diesel engine that also powers the Creta and Seltos. This engine makes 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

Statement from Hyundai Motors India

Commenting on the launch of VENUE Adventure Edition, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to offer our customers the VENUE Adventure Edition – an SUV that not only meets their everyday needs but also empowers them to explore new horizons.

The VENUE Adventure Edition is designed for those who crave excitement and seek to push the boundaries. With our strong SUV portfolio, we are democratizing the Hyundai SUV life for one and all. With the VENUE Adventure Edition, we hope to kindle the spirit of adventure and wanderlust, exceeding the aspirations of our customers and fueling their lifestyle goals.”