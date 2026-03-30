Hyundai Venue Becomes Safest Sub-4m ICE SUV In Adult Safety – Bharat NCAP

Hyundai Venue has emerged as the top-performing ICE SUV in the sub-4 metre segment in terms of adult occupant protection, based on the latest Bharat NCAP crash test results. With a score of 31.15 out of 32 in adult safety, Venue has moved ahead of key rivals like Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XUV3XO

For comparison, Tata Nexon has scored 29.41 points in adult occupant protection, while Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XUV 3XO stands at 30.88 and 29.36 points respectively. This puts Venue ahead of both in adult safety performance, even though overall scores may vary based on child occupant protection.

Strong AOP Score Drives Leadership

The key highlight for Venue is its 31.15 / 32 score in adult occupant protection, placing it among the top-ranked vehicles not just in its segment, but across categories. Venue has performed strongly in both frontal and side impact tests, with stable structure and good protection levels for critical body regions. This has helped it secure a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

While Venue leads in adult safety, the overall ranking also depends on child occupant protection scores. In this regard, rivals like Tata Nexon and others remain competitive, making the segment closely contested when total scores are considered. However, Venue’s strong adult safety score is a significant achievement, especially since this is often a key factor for many buyers.

Platform Upgrade Makes The Difference

A major contributor to this improvement is Hyundai’s updated K1 platform. The new structure uses a higher proportion of high-strength and ultra high-strength steel, enhancing crash protection and structural rigidity. This has played a crucial role in improving Venue’s performance in Bharat NCAP tests.

Hyundai Venue comes equipped with over 65 safety features, including six airbags, ESC, hill-start assist and all four disc brakes. It also offers Level 2 ADAS with multiple driver assistance systems. These features complement the improved structure, making Venue one of the most safety-focused offerings in the segment.

Safety Dynamics Changing

With Venue now leading in adult safety scores, the sub-4m SUV segment is witnessing a clear shift in safety perception. Tata Nexon has long been considered the benchmark in this space, but the latest results show that competition is catching up rapidly.

In fact, this marks a broader turning point in India’s safety landscape. On one hand, Kia Seltos has emerged as the highest-scoring ICE car overall in Bharat NCAP, while on the other, Hyundai Venue has become the top ICE SUV in its segment in terms of adult occupant protection.

Together, these developments signal a major shift, where safety leadership is no longer concentrated with a single brand. Hyundai-Kia group has now firmly positioned itself as a strong challenger to Tata Motors and Mahindra in safety, reshaping the dynamics of the segment and giving buyers more high-safety options than ever before.