Hyundai Venue Electric SUV Launch Likely – Tata Nexon EV Rival

Hyundai plans to launch 6 new electric cars in India – Some of them will be based on their global platform while some will be based on their existing petrol / diesel cars

Hyundai Motor India plans for a new electrification journey. This announcement comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki states that it will launch an electric vehicle in India only once its notes sufficient customer demand by 2025. Tata Motors, a leader in the electric vehicle segment, has plans to introduce 10 new electric vehicles over the coming 3 to 4 years.

Even as Hyundai India’s electric offering currently only includes the Kona Electric SUV in India, things are about to change. As Hyundai expects a 53 percent surge in EV sales by 2028, the company has revealed its plans to embark on an extensive electrification journey. The project will include a total of 6 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV’s) which will span different segments and body styles including sedans and SUVs.

E-GMP (Electric Global Modular) platform

Hyundai’s upcoming electric vehicles covering both mass and premium segments, will be positioned on modified platforms and a dedicated E-GMP (Electric Global Modular) platform in India. The E-GMP platform, that spawns the iONIQ 5, will consist of a vehicle chassis that includes battery, motor and power electric system. It will receive scalable dimensions allowing for different body types while the vehicles will boast of a flat floor, sleek cockpit and spacious cabin.

The platform has been developed on 4 pillars of Modularity, Reliability, Usability and Performance. Modularity means that this single platform will span different body types. It will be reliable to offer a lower center of gravity with Ultra High Strength Steel and 8 point battery mounting facilities while the flat floor and adjustable seating layout will ensure better interior space with sliding 2nd row seats.

Where performance is concerned, there will be battery ratings upto 77.4 kWh and two wheel and four wheel drive capabilities along with improved handling and the capacity to reach a top speed of 260 km/h. Hyundai Motor India, Managing Director SS Kim states that high-speed electrification of the automotive sector has become a reality, with the share of EVs rising to as high as a fifth of the total in several markets.

Made In India Electric Cars

Apart from the premium E-GMP based electric cars, Hyundai also has plans to launch electric cars based on their existing lineup of ICE (petrol / diesel) vehicles. Though Hyundai has not revealed which of their existing cars will be launched as an electric car, they did say that SUVs will be a focus area.

It will not be surprising if they start their ICE to EV journey from the likes of Venue or even the Creta. Tata Nexon EV is the highest selling electric car in the PV segment today. Hyundai Venue electric SUV will be a direct rival to the Nexon EV upon launch. They could also launch an entry level electric car based on i10 NIOS, which may become their most affordable EV in India.

Charging Network

Even as the electric vehicle segment in India is still in its nascent state, this is about to change. Hyundai’s electrification plan will see an investment to the tune of Rs 4,000 crores in India. This will be used for R&D of the upcoming EVs as well as developing supporting infrastructure.

A recent study reveals that EV sales in the country could increase at a compounded annual growth rate of 53 percent to 1.75 lakh units by 2028 from 6,000 units in 2020. There are over 79,000 fast chargers being set up by various companies by 2025, up from 2,900 in 2021, which will dispel owner’s anxieties and see more electric vehicles on the road.