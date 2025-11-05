Hyundai Venue HX2 Base Variant First Look Walkaround – Feature Packed

Hyundai Motor India has launched the all-new 2026 Venue, and even its base HX2 variant comes loaded with an impressive set of features that set new benchmarks for entry-level compact SUVs. Priced from Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Venue HX2 offers a strong mix of safety, design, and convenience — all while giving buyers a choice of three engine options. Hat tip to TeamAutoTrend for sharing this exclusive first look video of the new Venue base variant.

Three Engine Options – Petrol, Turbo-Petrol, and Diesel

Unlike most rivals that restrict base variants to a single powertrain, Hyundai offers the HX2 in three engine choices. This wide engine lineup ensures that the new Venue appeals to a broad spectrum of buyers — from urban commuters to long-distance drivers who value torque and fuel efficiency.

– 1.2L Petrol MT – Rs 7.90 lakh

– 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT – Rs 8.80 lakh

– 1.5L Diesel MT – Rs 9.70 lakh

Exterior Design and Lighting

The new Venue HX2 retains the sharp and modern design language of its higher trims. It gets LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, and LED rear stop lamps — a rare offering at this price point. The SUV features body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, front and rear skid plates, and a shark-fin antenna for a clean, premium look. The petrol model rides on 15-inch steel wheels with covers, while the turbo-petrol and diesel variants get 16-inch dual-tone steel wheels.

Premium Cabin with Modern Tech

Inside, the HX2 variant surprises with a long list of creature comforts. The all-black cabin features fabric upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

It also gets a 4.2-inch MID in the instrument cluster, front and rear speakers, manual climate control, rear AC vents, and Type-C USB charging ports for both rows. Other functional features include power windows all around, tilt-adjustable power steering, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a 12V power outlet.

Packed with Segment-Leading Safety Features

Even in its base HX2 variant, Hyundai has gone all out on safety. The compact SUV comes with 6 airbags as standard, along with ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), and front disc brakes. Other safety inclusions like seatbelt reminders for all seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts, impact-sensing auto door unlock, and speed-sensing auto door lock make it one of the safest entry variants in its class.

Value That Redefines the Base Variant Segment

Hyundai’s decision to offer such a comprehensive feature list in the base HX2 makes it one of the most value-rich entry-level SUVs in India. With its combination of safety, technology, and multiple powertrain choices, the Venue HX2 undercuts many competitors while delivering a truly premium ownership experience from the very first variant. Starting at Rs 7.90 lakh, the new Hyundai Venue HX2 brings segment-first standard safety features, premium tech, and choice of three engines — redefining what a base variant can be in the compact SUV space.