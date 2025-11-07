Hyundai Venue HX5 Mid Variant Reach Showrooms – Walkaround, Features

The new Hyundai Venue packs a punch with its outstanding design and premium features stirring up rivalry in the entry level compact SUV segment

Hyundai Motor India has just launched the new 2026 Hyundai Venue. Even as its earlier counterpart was seen as a strong contender in the compact SUV segment, the updated model which comes in loaded with features and updated technology will take this rivalry a step further. While in an earlier post we had detailed the base Venue HX2, here we take a look around the exteriors and interiors of the mid spec Venue HX5 seen in a walkaround video by The Car Show.

Hyundai Venue HX5 – Exteriors and Interiors Detailed

The mid-spec Venue HX5 offers a strong balance of new design elements. Its exteriors are dominated by halogen headlamps, silver inserts and LED DRLs while it also gets LED high mounted stop lamp and LED tail lamps. It misses out on LED turn indicators and turn indicators on ORVMs which are offered on higher spec variants. Venue HX5 rides on 15 inch Ceat tyres and gets steel wheel with wheel covers.

At the sides, we get chrome finished “Venue” badging. While the HX5 misses out on rear wiper and washer as well as connected tail lights, it does receive 4 parking sensors, a shark fin antenna and sunroof. The interiors are done up in a Grey theme, sports height adjustable driver seat, steering mounted controls, a manual climate control system and smart key with push button start.

Features also extend to a 26.03 cm (10.25”) ccNC infotainment system, Smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Digital cluster with 10.66 cm color TFT display. Bluetooth connectivity, Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls are also a part of the features seen within the cabin of the Venue HX5 variant.

Where safety features are concerned, Hyundai Venue HX5 misses out on Level 2 ADAS. However, it does boast of a total of 6 airbags, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and 3 point seatbelts with reminder. Safety is also further enhanced by roll over sensor, ABS, hill start assist, TPMS, all-four disc brakes and speed sensing auto door lock, among others.

Hyundai Venue HX5 – Engine and Gearbox Options

Hyundai Venue HX5 is offered in NA Petrol, Turbo-petrol and Diesel engine options. The 1.2 liter NA petrol engine makes 82 hp power and 114 Nm torque and gets mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. Its ARAI certified for 18.5 km/l mileage. The 1.0 liter Turbo petrol unit offers 118 hp power and 172 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed Manual / 7-speed DCT with fuel efficiency at 18.75/20 km/l.

There is also the 1.5 liter diesel engine power the HX5 that makes 114 hp power and 250 Nm torque with 6 speed Manual / 6 speed AT transmission options offering fuel efficiency at 20.99 / 17.9 km/l. Bookings for the new-gen Hyundai Venue have been opened at a down payment of Rs 25,000 via company dealerships and online.

It will continue to compete in the sub 4m SUV segment with the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. The delivery timeline is yet to be announced, but units have been arriving at dealerships.























