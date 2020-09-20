Hyundai Venue Manual Variant Discontinued due to poor demand in the US

The 6-speed manual transmission which was available as a standard fitment in base Hyundai Venue SE in the US; will be ditched for 2021 model year

The Hyundai Venue compact crossover is positioned as the most affordable SUV in the brand’s lineup several markets including India and the US. With a sub-USD 20k starting price, the mini SUV targets young urban audience in America.

Hyundai Venue MT discontinued

With the USA being a country where automatic transmissions are hugely popular, takers for the manual gearbox are far too few. Precisely for this reason, Hyundai has decided to discontinue its entry-level Venue SE manual variant in the country.

For the 2021 model year, the Hyundai Venue SE variant in the US will be available only with CVT like in the mid-level SEL and range-topping Denim variants. The mini crossover is powered by a lone 1.6-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine which is tuned to deliver 121 hp and 113 Nm of torque.

The 2021 Hyundai Venue is priced at USD 19,925 (around INR 14.66 lakh) for the SE variant, USD 20,975 (around INR 14.43 lakh) for the SEL trim and USD 23,225 (around INR 17.09 lakh) for the Denim. The US-spec Hyundai Venue aced the IIHS (Insurance Institute of Highway Safety) crash tests and won the 2020 Top Safety Pick award.

India-spec Hyundai Venue

India is clearly one of the primary target markets for the Venue crossover that is exactly why its length tucks under the crucial 4m mark. The compact SUV has been one of the best sellers in its segment in our market. It is offered with three engine options – 1.2-liter NA petrol (83 hp), 1.0-liter turbo petrol (120 hp) and a 1.5-liter turbo diesel (hp).

The total number of transmission options stand at five – 6-MT, 6-iMT, 5-MT and 7-DCT. In stark contrast to the American model, the India-spec Venue gets automatic transmission as an option only with the range-topping turbocharged petrol engine.

Competition from its Kia sibling

In India, the Kia Sonet which shares its platform with the Venue has just been launched with a more affordable entry-level price point. Given several Kia subsidiaries have expressed interest in the Sonet, the crossover will be exported to 70 international markets from India. Kia USA may also chose to add the Sonet as its entry level model and pit it against the Venue. If this happens, both products will be evenly matched in the US in terms of powertrain options and levels of equipment.