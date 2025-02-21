Hyundai Venue N-Line, Grand i10 Nios Price Hike Up To Rs 15k

Venue and i10 Nios are among the bestselling Hyundai cars, collectively contributing more than 30% of the company’s sales

Since January, many carmakers have increased the prices of several models. The list includes Honda, MG Motor and Maruti. Latest price hike announcement comes from Hyundai, applicable for Venue N-Line and Grand i10 Nios. Let’s take a look at how much more customers will need to pay for these popular Hyundai cars.

Grand i10 Nios Price Hike – February 2025

A total of five primary variants are on offer for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – Era, Magna, Sportz, Sportz (O) and Asta. Among these, the Sportz (O) was added recently. i10 Nios Sportz (O) is the only variant to be spared of this recent price hike. Excluding the CNG variants, a fixed price hike of Rs 6,000 is applicable on all variants of i10 Nios.

This is applicable to both manual and automatic variants. Dual-tone variants also become costlier by Rs 6,000. Talking about CNG variants, the Magna CNG has witnessed the highest price hike at Rs 15,200. New price is Rs 7.83 lakh, as compared to Rs 7.68 lakh earlier. The Sportz CNG sees a price hike of Rs 6,700. New price is Rs 8.29 lakh, as compared to Rs 8.23 lakh earlier.

i10 Nios Sportz (O) manual and automatic variants will continue to be available at the earlier price of Rs 7.72 lakh and Rs 8.29 lakh, respectively. With this February 2025 price hike, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in the price range of Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.62 lakh. Powering i10 Nios is a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that generates 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT.

The Bi-fuel CNG variant is offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission. When running on CNG, the numbers drop to 69 PS and 95.2 Nm. Hyundai Grand i110 Nios is positioned as a fuel-efficient car, with estimates suggesting 16-18 km/l for petrol variants. In CNG mode, i10 Nios can deliver up to 27 km/kg.

Venue N Line Price Hike – February 2025

A fixed price hike of Rs 7,000 is applicable on all variants of Hyundai Venue N-Line. With this price hike, Venue N-Line is available in the range of Rs 12.14 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh. Two main variants are the N6 and N8, available with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

Powering the SUV is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 120 PS and 172 Nm. Hyundai Venue N-Line is targeted at folks who want a sportier SUV profile and access to more premium features. Some of the distinctive features include sporty red highlights, diamond-cut alloy wheels with N logo, sharp tailgate spoiler and connecting LED tail lamps.

Inside, Venue N-Line has sporty black interiors with athletic red inserts. Other highlights include exciting red ambient lighting, voice enabled smart electric sunroof, sporty metal pedals and leather seats with red accents and N logo.