Hyundai Venue N Line Launch Price Rs 12.16 L To Rs 13.15 L

Hyundai Venue N Line only gets one engine option and that is a 1.0L Turbo petrol unit making close to 120 bhp

Hyundai launched a facelift for Venue recently and is very well received by Indians. But last time we checked, Brezza and Nexon were still the top-selling SUVs. But Hyundai being Hyundai, has a trick up its sleeve for Venue. That is in the form of a sportier N Line variant of Venue like we saw with i20 N Line.

Nexon also gets special editions like Dark Edition, Kaziranga Edition, and the recently launched Jet Edition. Tata is even driving good sales with these special editions. But none of them are mechanically enhanced to make them sporty offerings. That is where N Line is set to steal the show. Bookings are open at Rs. 21,000.

Hyundai Venue N Line Prices

Tata’s special editions for Nexon are only visual updates with few feature upgrades like ventilated front seats with Kaziranga Edition. Something that Venue lacks, though. Hyundai has stuck to its ethos of N Line that was offered with i20. In that regard, Venue N Line will not only get visual upgrades, but also a few mechanical changes too.

Hyundai Venue N Line is offered in two variants N6 and N8. The Venue N Line N6 is priced at Rs 12.16 lakh while the Hyundai Venue N Line N8 variant is priced at Rs 13.15 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of the new N Line Venue below, credited to agyaCARi akash.

Starting with visual changes on the inside, Venue N Line gets an all-black interior with red accents and also red stitching on seats. Apart from these, it also gets sporty metallic pedals, red ambient lighting, and puddle lamps with welcome functions too. While interior layout, safety features and creature comforts will remain identical to that of a regular Venue. It gets segment first Dashcam with Dual Camera (front and rear).

On the outside, Venue N Line features red accents on the lower lip of both front and rear bumpers. Apart from that, the front fender and tailgate get the N Line badging. Hyundai should have offered the grille in black to amplify its sporty appeal. But it is offered in chrome like regular Venue.

These red inserts are also found on roof rails and brake calipers to amplify the sub 4m SUV’s sporty appeal. Venue N Line also gets new 16” alloy wheels with N badging instead of Hyundai’s logo. At the rear, apart from the red elements and N Line badging everything is mostly kept the same. Except for its dual-tip exhaust, though. Which is not only an aesthetic change, but also a mechanical one.

Specs & Competition

Coming to the mechanical changes, Venue N Line gets a dual-tip exhaust which is also tuned to make a throatier exhaust note. It also gets a stiffened suspension system to provide a sportier feel than a regular Venue. It also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel providing better feedback from road surface and paddle shifters too.

Coming to its beating and pulsating heart, N Line version of Venue will get a 1.0L GDI turbo-petrol engine which is capable of making 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque. But unlike the i20 N Line that gets iMT and DCT transmission options, Venue N line is only offered with the 7-speed DCT. At Rs. 43k more than regular Venue SX (O), Turbo DCT Dual tone, N Line seems fairly justified for everything it offers. It competes with Kia Sonet X Line and Tata Nexon’s Dark Edition, Kaziranga Edition, and Jet Edition. (All prices ex-sh).