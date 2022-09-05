Hyundai Venue N Line White Colour Arrives At Dealer – First Look

Hyundai Venue N Line, to be offered in N6 and N8 variants, will launch on September 6, 2022

Following a more recent launch of the Hyundai Venue Facelift, the company now gears up to introduce the new Venue N Line in India on 6th September 2022, that is tomorrow. Bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line have also been opened at Rs 21,000 via the company’s website or through Hyundai’s Signature dealerships.

Hyundai Venue N Line is the second product from the company N division to be launched in India following the i20 N Line launched last year. It will be offered in two variants of N6 and N8 and will receive several exterior updates to distinguish itself from its regular counterpart. Ahead of launch tomorrow, first units of the new Hyundai Venue N Line have started to arrive at dealership. Hat tip to The Car Show and agyaCARi akash for sharing the update.

New Hyundai Venue N Line First Look

Hyundai Venue N Line changes will include new and larger spoilers, side skirts and splitters at the front and rear. It will also receive sporty red accents with red inserts on roof rails and brake calipers while it will ride on new R16 (D=405.6 mm) Diamond Cut Alloys with N Branding. Distinctive ‘N Line’ badging will be seen on its front fender and tailgate.

Hyundai Venue N Line will also get a sportier interior package. Its cabin will be done up in an all-black colour scheme while contrasting red accents will be seen across its gear knob, central console and dashboard. Seating in black with red stitching will match its doors in a similar colour scheme. The N-spec steering wheel will be in a new design with contours while paddle shifters will also enhance driving experience.

On board features will include an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluelink connected car technology and a BOSE sound system. It will also get features such as Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, making it the most connected compact SUV in the segment. An electric sunroof, puddle lamps with red ambient lighting, auto AC controls and a 4-way powered driver seat will also be a part of its interior makeup.

The Venue N Line also gets a new Dashcam with Dual Camera. Where safety is concerned, it gets a total of 30 safety features among which will be 6 airbags, vehicle stability management system, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and rear parking sensors. It will also sport ABS, EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts and headlamp with escort function.

Engine and Gearbox

Venue N Line will be powered by a 1.0 liter GDi turbo petrol engine making 118 hp power and 172 Nm torque. It will be mated to a 7 speed DCT automatic gearbox. Suspension set up has been stiffened on the new N Line for better handling and driving dynamics while it will sport disc brakes on all four wheels. It also gets a sportier exhaust note.

Launch of the Venue N Line will take place via Metaverse, on Roblox. Pricing will also be announced at the time of launch on 6th September which would definitely be at a premium over its regular counterpart. It could be priced at about Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched the new Venue N Line will compete with the Kia Sonet X Line and soon to be launched Mahindra XUV300 Sportz variant.