Hyundai Venue Prices After New GST – Up To Rs 1.32 Lakh Cut

Hyundai’s sub-4m SUVs, the Venue and Venue N Line, have received a notable price revision thanks to the new GST structure. With sub-4m SUVs now taxed at 18% (earlier 29–31%), both petrol and diesel variants of the Venue range have seen reductions of up to Rs 1.32 lakh. The new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Hyundai Venue Price Cut Up to Rs 1.32 Lakh

The Hyundai Venue, one of the brand’s best-selling models in India, has received significant GST-linked benefits across its petrol and diesel trims.

– The entry-level 1.2 E is now priced at Rs 7.26 lakh, down by Rs 67,719 from its earlier Rs 7.94 lakh.

– Mid-range petrol trims like the 1.2 SX now cost Rs 10.22 lakh after a reduction of Rs 92,098.

– The turbo-petrol 1.0 SX(O) Turbo DCT has dropped by Rs 1.10 lakh, now priced at Rs 12.21 lakh.

– Diesel variants see the biggest benefit, with the 1.5 CRDi SX(O) receiving a price cut of Rs 1.32 lakh, bringing it down to Rs 12.04 lakh.

Hyundai Venue N Line Price Cut Up to Rs 1.14 Lakh

The performance-oriented Venue N Line, which comes with sportier styling and tuned dynamics, has also become more accessible after the GST change.

– The N6 variant is now priced at Rs 11.11 lakh, down by Rs 1.03 lakh.

– The N6 DCT costs Rs 11.83 lakh after a benefit of Rs 1.10 lakh.

– The fully-loaded N8 DCT variant has seen a reduction of Rs 1.14 lakh, bringing the new price to Rs 12.66 lakh.

Stronger Value in Sub-4m SUV Segment

With these reductions, both Venue and Venue N Line now offer stronger value in the competitive sub-4m SUV segment. Buyers get the benefit of advanced features like connected car tech, multiple powertrain choices, and in the case of Venue N Line, sportier dynamics — all at lower price points.

The timing of these reductions, just ahead of the festive season, is expected to drive more customer interest and boost sales momentum for Hyundai in the sub-4m SUV space.

