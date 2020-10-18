Hyundai Venue Prices Increased Before Diwali – New Price List vs Kia Sonet

After increasing prices of Creta and Verna, Hyundai has now increased prices of Venue crossover

Hyundai Motors India launched the Venue sub compact UV back in May 2019. It came in at an introductory price of Rs.6.50 lakh and within a month of launch received bookings to the tune of 33,000 units. That was then. Fast forward to Oct 2020, and Venue is now one of the best selling cars in the segment – registering 8k+ sales every month.

This too, despite increase in competition. Since launch of Venue, two more cars have been launched in the segment. These are Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser. But this has not had any impact on sales of Venue. In fact, sales of Maruti Brezza have gone down. At the time of Venue launch, it was Brezza which was the No 1 selling car in segment. But that is no longer the case in Sep 2020.

Price hike

With increase in production costs due to rising cost of raw materials, transportation, etc – Hyundai has been increasing prices of their cars recently. Earlier this month, we saw Creta and Verna prices getting increased. And now, prices of Venue have been increased.

As you can see in the above table, prices of Hyundai Venue petrol variants has increased by 7k on almost all variants. Except for base E variant, SX iMT and SX Plus DCT. Price of E variant has been increased by 5k, while that of SX iMT is unchanged and that of SX Plus DCT has been increased by 12k. Below are the diesel Venue prices for Oct 2020.

Diesel Venue prices for Oct 2020 has been increased by 7k for E, S, SX Sport and SX (O). SX Diesel Venue price remains unchanged while SX (O) diesel price has been increased by Rs 6k. All prices above are ex-sh.

In spite of the increase in prices, Venue prices are still comparatively lower than arch rival Kia Sonet in most of the variants. For now, it is the Sonet which is leading the sales charts, as it has been just launched. Over the next few months we will get a clearer idea as to which of the two South Korean branded cars is more liked in India.

Engine Specs

Hyundai Venue is powered by 3 engine options. The 1.0 liter Kappa Turbo GDI petrol engine offers 120 PS power and 172 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual transmission or 6 speed iMT or 7 speed DCT. The 1.2 liter Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine is capable of 83 PS power and 115 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual.

There is also a 1.5 liter diesel engine offering 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox. Kia Sonet gets same engine options. Though it does not get 6MT with petrol turbo while Venue diesel does not get AT option.