Hyundai Venue S Plus Launched At Rs 9.36L – Most Affordable Sunroof Variant

The rivals for Hyundai Venue include Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

Competing in the cut-throat sub 4m SUV segment, Hyundai Venue has been navigating with smart strategies to capture a decent market share. Now, Hyundai is coming up with new strategies to boost sales and market share. In that regard, Hyundai Venue S Plus variant was launched. Let’s take a look at what is what.

Hyundai Venue S Plus Variant Launched

Within the sub 4m SUV space, Hyundai Venue has been one of the oldest and popular contenders. Sales prospect of Hyundai Venue is among the top 10. In July 2024, Hyundai Venue sold close to 9K units with a market share of 8.65% within the sub 4m space.

To boost sales further, Hyundai Venue S Plus variant was just launched. The main highlight of this new variant is that it comes equipped with an electrically operated single-pane sunroof. Priced at Rs 9,35,800 (Ex-sh), the just launched S Plus is now the most affordable sunroof-equipped variant in Venue’s lineup.

Hyundai is offering Venue S Plus trim level only in one engine and gearbox combination. The tried and tested 1.2L 4-cylinder Kappa NA Petrol motor and a 5-speed manual gearbox combination. Depending on the demand, there may be other powertrain combinations in the future.

In Hyundai Venue’s variant lineup, S Plus is positioned above Venue S and below Venue S (O). There is a variant above S (O) called S (O) Plus and it was launched earlier this month at Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh). When launched, S (O) Plus was the most affordable sunroof variant in Venue.

With the just launched Venue S Plus variant, Hyundai is offering an electrically operated sunroof feature from an even lower price point of Rs 9.36 lakh (Ex-sh). Currently, sunroof is a trending feature in India and offering it with lower variants will yield good results in sales charts.

What else does it get?

Where features are concerned, Hyundai seems to be offering a well kitted package with Venue S Plus. Some of the notable features are electric sunroof, a digital cluster with TFT multi info display (MID), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay among others.

Basic features have been taken care of by Hyundai too. Some of them are rear AC vents, roof rails, 6 airbags, TPMS, automatic headlights, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist and more. The powertrain continues to make 82 bhp of peak power and 114 Nm of peak torque.