Hyundai Venue 1.0L S MT, Grand i10 NIOS, Santro Corporate Editions Discontinued

Dealers will accept bookings for these variants only till the stocks last

Hyundai India has restructured its variant lineup for the new year and has discontinued a few variants of its popular Venue, Santro and Grand i10 models. The exact reason for the discontinuation is not known but the dealers across India have been be updated about this development and were instructed to accept bookings for these variants only till the stocks last.

Hyundai Venue 1.0L S MT

Priced at INR 8.52 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Hyundai Venue 1.0-liter Turbo S MT was the most affordable turbo petrol variant in the lineup. The same engine and gearbox combination is also available in better equipped SX and SX(0) trim levels.

This motor can also be specified with an iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The discontinuation could be aimed at eliminating the less popular variants, making the production mix more efficient in the process.

The Hyundai Venue has been leading the highly competitive sub-4m crossover segment by successfully fending off the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the newly launched Nissan Magnite. The mini SUV is available with a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter petrol engine, the 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-liter oil burner.

Hyundai Santro and Grand i10 Corporate Editions

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Santro Corporate Editions were launched to boost sales during the festive season. Now that the year is over, Hyundai has rolled back these limited edition models. Launched in September 2020, the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition was based on the Magna variant and incorporated a number of additional features for a nominal price increase.

Feature highlights included a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, HEPA air filter, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal seat fabric, Corporate Edition badges, electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Launched in October 2020, the Hyundai Santro Corporate Edition was also based on the mid-level Magna trim and was equipped with touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, day and night IRVM and special edition badges.

Hyundai in 2021

Hyundai India finished a long and challenging 2020 on a strong note as it registered highest ever single month production in its history in December 2020 with over 70,000 units rolling out of its Chennai facility. Moreover, the South Korean brand registered best ever December sales till date, thanks to strong performances of Venue, Creta, Grand i10 and the newly launched i20.

The year 2021 is all about consolidation for Hyundai which is sitting on several orders of its top sellers. Maximizing the potential of the all-new i20 and making it the new leader of the premium hatchback segment would be on top of the automaker’s to-do list.