Hyundai Venue Scores 5 Star Safety Rating – Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Hyundai Motor India has announced that the all-new Venue and Venue N Line have secured a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP crash tests. New gen Venue SUV has delivered strong performance in both adult and child occupant protection, strengthening Hyundai’s position in the safety space.

As per the official Bharat NCAP report, Venue has scored 31.15 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.46 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP). These scores place it among the top performers in the compact SUV segment. The test was conducted on variants including HX2 diesel manual and HX10 diesel automatic.

Crash Test Performance Breakdown

Venue has performed strongly across both frontal and side impact tests. It scored 15.15 out of 16 in frontal offset deformable barrier test and a full 16 out of 16 in side movable barrier test. The side pole impact test result was rated “OK”, indicating stable structural performance.

Protection levels for head and chest were rated good, while some lower body areas showed adequate protection. Overall, the structure remained stable during crash tests, which is a key factor in achieving high safety scores.

In child occupant protection, Venue scored 44.46 out of 49, with strong performance in dynamic testing and CRS installation. The SUV supports ISOFIX mounts for rear outboard seats, although not available for front passenger or centre seat. This high score reflects Hyundai’s focus on family safety, especially in a segment where child protection has often been overlooked earlier.

Platform & Structural Improvements

A key contributor to this performance is the updated platform. The new Venue is based on Hyundai’s enhanced global K1 platform, featuring increased use of high-strength and ultra high-strength steel. The test vehicle had a weight of around 1610 kg, indicating a stronger and more rigid structure compared to before. This improved structural integrity has played a major role in achieving higher crash test scores.

Safety Features & ADAS Package

The new Venue comes equipped with over 65 safety features, including 33 standard features across all variants. Key highlights include six airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, all four disc brakes and tyre pressure monitoring system. Higher variants also get surround view monitor, blind view monitor and Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS with multiple driver assistance features. These additions significantly enhance both active and passive safety.

With this result, Venue strengthens its standing in the compact SUV segment against rivals like Nexon, Brezza and Sonet. Safety has become a key buying factor, and Hyundai’s latest update aligns well with evolving customer expectations. This also reflects a broader shift, where Hyundai is now placing stronger emphasis on safety, an area where Tata Motors had traditionally led in public perception.

Strong Demand Since Launch

Since its launch, the new Venue has already crossed over 1 lakh bookings. With the addition of a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, the SUV is likely to see further demand from buyers prioritising safety along with features and design. Overall, Venue now offers a more well-rounded package, combining improved safety, modern tech and strong brand value in one of India’s most competitive SUV segments.