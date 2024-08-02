Hyundai Venue S(O)+ Variant Launch Price Rs 10L – Sunroof Made Affordable

Being the most affordable variant to get a sunroof, Hyundai Venue S(O)+ unlocks better sales potential as it bears a trendy feature

To boost sales against rival brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motors India has been strengthening their sub 4m SUV portfolio. In that regard, Hyundai Venue now gets a new variant that packs trendy features at an affordable price point. It is called S(O)+ and is positioned above S(O). Let’s take a look.

Hyundai Venue S(O)+ Variant Launch

The Hyundai Venue is among the best-selling sub 4m SUVs in India. Even though it received a facelift in June 2022, Venue has been showing its age when compared to its cousin Kia Sonet. To boost sales, Hyundai has now come up with an attractive new variant with trendy features to attract buyers.

Where pricing is concerned, Hyundai Venue S(O)+ costs Rs 9,99,900 (Ex-sh) and is positioned above S(O) that costs Rs 9.89 lakh (Ex-sh). Hyundai Venue S(O)+ comes equipped with a sole 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine, mated to a sole 5-speed manual gearbox option. No Turbo, no Auto.

The main highlight of this variant is that it is now the most affordable variant in Venue’s lineup to offer an electrically operated sunroof. This feature alone is likely to attract a lot of buyers towards it. At the Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh) price point. Most of the strong positives of Venue are carried over with this new variant as well.

Venue S(O)+ features

Other than the sunroof, Hyundai Venue SX(O)+ also gets features like LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, an 8-inch free-standing infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a TFT MID display in instrument cluster and others.

Where safety is concerned, Hyundai offers 6 airbags as standard across all the variants of all its models. Venue S(O)+ is not different. Other than that, there is TPMS, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, automatic headlights, rear view camera among other features. Higher variants of Venue get Level-1 ADAS suite too.

Mechanically, Venue S(O)+ will offer same performance as that of the current-gen Venue with 1.2L engine. This 1.2L petrol engine develops 82 bhp of peak power and 114 Nm of peak torque. Other variants of Venue gets 1.0L Turbo petrol engine that develops 118 bhp and 172 Nm and 1.5L diesel engine will develop 99 bhp and 240 Nm.

Within the sub-4-meter compact SUV segment. Hyundai Venue rivals Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Mahindra XUV3XO, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and from Hyundai’s sister brand, Kia Sonet.

