Hyundai Venue Updated With New Variants – Price List July 2021

Venue has consistently featured in the list of bestselling sub-4-meter crossovers

Launched to challenge the supremacy of Maruti Brezza, Venue got everyone’s attention with its snazzy design, sporty performance, segment-first offerings and connected car tech. Taken together, the duo of Venue and Kia Sonet are easily ahead of other rivals such as Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Honda WR-V.

Venue Variants Updated

In line with market dynamics and customer needs, Hyundai has discontinued a total of five variants. Diesel variants discontinued are E 1.5 diesel MT and S 1.5 diesel MT. Discontinued petrol variants include S 1.0 petrol iMT, S 1.0 petrol DCT, and SX (O) 1.0 petrol MT.

Talking about new Venue trims, the list includes S (O) and SX (O) Executive. S (O) trim will have three powertrain options, 1.0 litre petrol with iMT and DCT and 1.5 litre diesel with manual transmission. Steel wheel option will be available with S (O) trim. SX (O) Executive will be offered with 1.5 litre diesel MT option. Other changes include some enhancements to the BlueLink connected car platform.

SX (O) Executive trim gets new styled steel wheels that replace the earlier alloy wheels. This has probably been done to make the trim more affordable. Sunroof continues to be on offer. Take a look at the new Hyundai Venue SX Executive trim in the video below by MotorCraze.

Hyundai is utilizing a similar strategy for i20, which is getting a new base trim. It could be called either Era or Magna Executive. The new i20 variant was recently spotted with steel wheels. It also misses out on other features such as fog lamps, infotainment / audio system and steering mounted controls.

Speaking about prices, S(O) Turbo iMT is priced at Rs 9.04 lakh, S(O) Turbo DCT is priced at Rs 9.94 lakh, S(O) Diesel is priced at Rs 9.45 lakh and SX(O) Executive is priced at Rs 10.97 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Venue powertrain options

Venue customers can choose from a total of three engine options. The 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol motor is capable of delivering 83 ps of max power at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. This engine is offered with only 5-speed manual transmission.

Venue diesel variants use a 1.5 litre turbocharged motor that makes 100 ps at 4000 rpm and 240 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Third option is a 1.0 litre turbo petrol motor that churns out 120 ps at 6000 rpm and 172 Nm at 4000 rpm. This engine is offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual, iMT and 7-speed DCT.

Venue top-spec variants pack in a range of premium features. These include leather wrapped components like steering wheel and gear knob, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smart electric sunroof, air purifier, and wireless charger.

Venue is also well equipped from a safety perspective. Some of the key safety features include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, rear parking sensors and camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.