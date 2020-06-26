Hyundai Venue Turbo Petrol helps total sales cross 1 lakh in 1 year

Hyundai Venue sub 4 meter compact SUV was launched in India in May of 2019

Hyundai Motor India has announced today, that their Venue sub 4 meter SUV has achieved total sales of more than 1 lakh units. Launched in India in May 2019, the Venue SUV has managed to attract the young and aspiring generation of car buyers. These customers not only want a car to travel from point A to point B, but want their car to be a definition of their lifestyle.

The Hyundai Venue has been the highest selling sub 4 meter SUV in the period January to May 2020 with over 24,400 units sold. Total sales since launch stand at 97,400 units in domestic markets while 7,400 units have been exported.

What is it that has attracted buyers to the Hyundai venue? For starters, Venue has appealed to buyers in the country as India’s first Fully Connected SUV with its feature packed cabin and multiple engine options. It was noted that over 30,000 buyers opted for the Venue with BlueLink Connected Technology.

Of total buyers, 44 percent of its customers in India opt for the Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi Turbo Petrol engine while 30 percent buyers are for the 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 engine which was launched in March 2020. Remaining buyers opted for the naturally aspirated petrol variant, which is also the most affordable of the three engine options.

The Hyundai Venue is designed to attract the attention of a younger, tech savvy segment of buyers in the country. It gets BlueLink with 33 in-car connected features which include location based services, AI based language inputs, etc. It also gets features such as cruise control, rear AC vents, wireless charging, a sun-roof, cooled glove box, reverse parking camera and also an Arkamys sound system and an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Measuring 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,590 mm tall, the Venue sits on a 2,500 mm long wheelbase. It is offered in a choice of 11 petrol and 6 diesel trims across four variants of E, S, SX, and SX(0). The 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine offers 83 hp power and 115 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. The 1.4 liter, 4 cylinder diesel engine makes 90 hp power and 220 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox while the 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, T-GDI Kappa petrol engine offers 120 hp power and 172 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 7 speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

In India, the Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs.6.7 lakhs for its base variant going up to Rs.11,5 lakhs while it takes on the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300 while it will soon face competition from the Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite.