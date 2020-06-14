Hyundai Venue Venus Flux edition introduced in South Korea

The Hyundai Venue Venus Flux edition offers visual enhancements on the inside and outside while there are no major feature additions

The Hyundai Venue compact crossover SUV has received a special edition with Venus Flux branding in South Korea. The enhancements are aimed at making the vehicle stand out with a sporty appeal.

Available in dual-tone black and neon green colour theme, the Venue Venus Flux special edition has a strong road presence. The bright accents can be seen on the bumper, ORVMs, roof, rear diffuser and ‘V’ badges on the C-pillars. Another design element which is exclusive to the special edition model is the sophisticated looking hot stamped front grille.

Inside, the Hyundai Venue Venus Flux carries forward the black-green combination. The AC vent dusters, stitches and dial surrounds on the center console receive the contrast green treatment. In addition, the car also benefits from synthetic leather upholstery for the interior door armrests.

Hyundai South Korea uses the words unique and sensual to describe the special edition Venue. Considering that special edition variants of popular vehicles are well liked by Indian audiences, we could see Hyundai introducing a similar (if not identical) special edition version of the Venue with local flavour in the foreseeable future.

To recap, the popular sub-4m compact crossover is offered with one diesel and two petrol engine options in India. The base naturally aspirated 1.2-liter Kappa petrol motor comes mated with 5-speed manual transmission, and is good for 83 hp and 114 Nm of torque. The 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor can be specified with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The motor is tuned to deliver 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.5-liter CRDi diesel mill has 100 hp and 240 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 6-speed unit.

The Venue quickly emerged as one of the important volume generators for the South Korean automaker in India. With class leading connectivity features, a distinct design and strong engine lineup, the car stuck a chord with Indian customers. With the lockdown lifted and dealerships in most parts of the country starting to resume business, the Venue is expected to emerge as one of the best selling cars in the coming months.

The Hyundai Venue locks horns Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. Shortly, this popular segment will witness the entry of Venue’s close relative, the Kia Sonet which will have India as its primary manufacturing base.