Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue Prices Compared – Which One Is More Value For Money

Kia Sonet has been launched at an attractive starting price for base variant – But it is in fact a more expensive car

At the time of its global debut in August, it was clear that Kia Sonet packs in a lot more features in comparison to rivals. Kia appears to have saved the best for the last, as it has launched Sonet at an introductory starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh. This makes it the cheapest sub-4 meter SUV in the market. But is it really more value for money car than rivals?

There is no doubt that the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, etc. have a reason to worry. Even Sonet’s own sibling Hyundai Venue could feel the heat. But when you take a closer look at the pricing of Kia Sonet, it no longer looks as the cheapest car in the segment.

Even though both Sonet and Venue have a lot in common including the same platform and engine options, there’s a difference in pricing of variants as well, something that could be a decisive factor for potential buyers. To understand which variants offer the best value, here’s a quick comparison of Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet Prices.

Sonet vs Venue 1.2 L Petrol

Sonet 1.2 litre petrol variants are priced in the range of Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh. Excluding the base variant, Hyundai Venue’s S and S Plus variants are cheaper than Sonet HTK and HTK+ variants.

Sonet vs Venue 1.0 L Petrol

While Sonet offers transmission option of iMT and 7-speed DCT, Venue comes with the additional option of 6-speed manual. Sonet iMT variants are priced in the range of Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh whereas Venue iMT variants are priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 11.25 lakh. Venue SX (0) and Sport SX (0) iMT variants work out cheaper in comparison to corresponding Sonet variants.

Talking about DCT variants, Sonet offers this with only HTK+ variant priced at Rs 10.49 lakh. In comparison, Venue DCT variants are priced in the range of Rs 9.65 lakh to Rs 11.63 lakh. Turbo petrol manual variants, which are available only with Venue, are priced in the range of Rs 8.51 lakh to Rs 10.9 lakh.

Sonet vs Venue 1.5 L Diesel

While the engine is the same, Sonet provides 6-speed automatic option with the diesel motor. Talking about manual variants, Sonet is available in the range of Rs 8.05 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh. In comparison, Venue manual variants are priced in the range of Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 11.58 lakh.

Venue S Plus and Sport variants are cheaper than the corresponding Sonet variants whereas both Sonet HTX and Venue SX are priced at Rs 9.99 lakh. Kia Sonet 1.5 litre diesel AT is priced at Rs 10.39 lakh. As per Kia, there’s significant demand for Sonet diesel AT. It is to be noted here that Kia Sonet Petrol DCT Turbo and Diesel AT top variants, GTX+ prices has not been revealed. These will be revealed at a later date (expected by next week). All prices above are ex-sh.

Verdict

Full marks to the marketing team of Kia India. By launching Sonet base variant as the cheapest in segment, and not announcing the prices of top trims, for now the price range looks attractive on paper. This will probably attract even more buyers to their showrooms. But will the sales team manage to convert those into deliveries, or will buyers realize that this is actually not the cheapest car in the segment – only time will tell.